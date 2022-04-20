The Best Headphones & Earbuds From This Bob Marley-Inspired Audio Brand

Bob Marley relaxes with friends in front of his house at 56 Hope Road on July 9, 1970 in Kingston, Jamaica.

With Earth Day on Friday (April 22), now’s the perfect time to find ways to be more environmentally friendly.

House of Marley, founded by Bob Marley‘s son Rohan, offers a greener (yet still stylish) alternative to home audio technologies, using mindfully sourced materials such as bamboo and the brand’s signature Rewind fabric crafted from reclaimed organic cotton and hemp. House of Marley also supports global reforestation and ocean preservation efforts through the Project Marley Global Giving initiative, created in honor of the Marley “and his respect for the earth and people.”

The company’s blended passion for music and commitment to sustainability has led to a wide-ranging line of headphones, turntables, speakers and more.

We’ve compiled some of our top picks from the brand, which is available at HouseofMarley.com and major retailers like Amazon. See them below.

The portable speaker comes in red, black, blue and gray. It has a 10-hour battery life and is waterproof, dust-proof and designed to float, making it perfect for a day at the beach, pool or for an outdoor hang with friends. The built-in microphone also allows for use as a speakerphone.

The turntable’s Audio Technica cartridge and built-in pre-amp delivers premium audio quality, and is compatible with any Bluetooth speaker or headphones. The soft, natural bamboo design with a Marley quote engraved on the tonearm also makes for a decorative addition to your living space.

The sleek headphones include 50mm hi-definition drivers for the ultimate listening experience and memory foam ear cushions and headband padding for comfort. Compatible with IOS and Android, the headphones allow for 30 hours of playtime.

If headphones aren’t your thing, House of Marley also offers earbuds crafted from bamboo, natural wood fiber composite and Regrind Silicone. The earbuds have an eight-hour battery life and mechanical button touch control.

The compact bookshelf speakers with the brand’s signature bamboo design is House of Marley’s latest release. The set allows for 20 hours of playtime from the portable right speaker and a mains-powered left speaker, so you can enjoy jams while chilling at home or heading outdoors. It includes convenient USB-C charging and Bluetooth connectivity to pair with your phone, TV, laptop or wireless turntable.