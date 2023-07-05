This Grateful Dead Blanket Is Perfect for Couch Hangs and Festival Hangs Alike

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is here and music fans will want to scoop up this Grateful Dead blanket, which is perfect for backyard hangs, beach days and outdoor concerts alike.

Measuring 60 x 45 inches, the blanket features the iconic Dancing Bears strutting on stage in front of a red curtain. The Grateful Dead skull logo, and hippy-inspired graphics and motifs appear in the background.

The blanket is great for indoor use (say, as a throw blanket on the bed or couch) but ideal to take outdoors as well. It rolls up easily to tuck into a tote bag or backpack.

The blanket is made from a soft and cozy fleece material that’s machine washable. Reviewers say it’s fluffy enough to keep you warm, but lightweight enough to take with you on-the-go. We like keeping one at home to curl up with while watching TV, and keeping one in our car for outdoor hangs.

This blanket is an officially-licensed collaboration between Grateful Dead and Bioworld, a merchandise brand that makes apparel and accessories inspired by everything from Super Mario Bros. to Harry Potter. Regularly $30+, get it on Amazon for just $26 right now. This Grateful Dead blanket makes a great gift idea for fans of the band, and is a great birthday or housewarming gift as well.

This is one of the latest merch releases from the Grateful Dead, who have also released everything from collectible bobbleheads to official portable coolers in recent months.