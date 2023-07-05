×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

This Grateful Dead Blanket Is Perfect for Couch Hangs and Festival Hangs Alike

The cozy blanket features an image of the iconic Dancing Bears against a Deadhead-inspired print

grateful dead blanket
Amazon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is here and music fans will want to scoop up this Grateful Dead blanket, which is perfect for backyard hangs, beach days and outdoor concerts alike.

Measuring 60 x 45 inches, the blanket features the iconic Dancing Bears strutting on stage in front of a red curtain. The Grateful Dead skull logo, and hippy-inspired graphics and motifs appear in the background.

Related

all better co. mosquito patches

These Stick-On Patches Are a Chic New Way to Help Heal Mosquito Bites

Explore

Explore

Grateful Dead

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The blanket is great for indoor use (say, as a throw blanket on the bed or couch) but ideal to take outdoors as well. It rolls up easily to tuck into a tote bag or backpack.

grateful dead blanket

Amazon

Bioworld Grateful Dead Dancing Bear Blanket
$26.93 $29.44 9% OFF
Buy Now From Amazon 1

The blanket is made from a soft and cozy fleece material that’s machine washable. Reviewers say it’s fluffy enough to keep you warm, but lightweight enough to take with you on-the-go. We like keeping one at home to curl up with while watching TV, and keeping one in our car for outdoor hangs.

This blanket is an officially-licensed collaboration between Grateful Dead and Bioworld, a merchandise brand that makes apparel and accessories inspired by everything from Super Mario Bros. to Harry Potter. Regularly $30+, get it on Amazon for just $26 right now. This Grateful Dead blanket makes a great gift idea for fans of the band, and is a great birthday or housewarming gift as well.

This is one of the latest merch releases from the Grateful Dead, who have also released everything from collectible bobbleheads to official portable coolers in recent months.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad