From Affordable to Splurge-Worthy: The 25 Best Graduation Gifts for High School & College Grads

Graduation season has arrived! The last two years have been rough for all students, so it makes sense that the class of 2022 has so much to celebrate. When it comes to gift options, you can’t really go wrong with gift cards or a maybe a streaming subscription, but if you’ve been searching for a wider variety of thoughtful, affordable, splurge-worthy gifts, we’ve put together a list of over a dozen of the best gifts for high school, college grads and more.

From meaningful keepsakes to must-have gadgets, see our roundup of great gift ideas below.

Amazon

Tarsus College Grad Bracelet $9.99 Buy Now 1

A new adventure begins! Gift a graduate with this motivational bracelet that comes with an inspirational card to help motivate them through this new chapter.

Target

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera $76.99 Buy Now 1

Who doesn’t love a picture-perfect selfie? The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera gets the job done. This pint-sized camera measures 4.77-inches tall and 2.64-inches wide, making it small enough to slip right into a pocket or bag. Features include one-touch selfie mode, auto-exposure mode, shutter button customization, automatic exposure and automatic flash.

Target

The Bucket List Journal $33.99 Buy Now 1

It’s never too soon to start checking off that bucket list! This gift-worthy keepsake allows you to keep your adventures in one place. The Bucket List Journal has enough space to document 20 bucket list experiences and it comes packaged in a mini keepsake bag with a foil-printed mini pencil.

Target

Joy Wellness Journal $35 Buy Now 1

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, so you can never have too many journal options. Regardless of whether you’re graduating, retiring or just getting started, finding joy is a key component to happiness. Gift a lucky grad with a thoughtful planner to keep them organized and on track.

Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $131.78 $199.95 34% OFF Buy Now 1

For long commutes, studying, working or gaming, headphones make a great gift, and you can usually find a decent pair on sale. The Beats Solo 3 Wireless on-ear headphones are designed to immerse listeners in rich sound. These durable, foldable and wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life and they’re equipped with an Apple W1 chip that delivers one-touch pairing with other Apple devises and Siri integration.

Amazon

Crosley CR8917B-wb Voyager Vintage Portable Turntable $79.95 Buy Now 1

Vinyl records are still a popular form of music media, so if you know a grad who could use a record player, this vintage-style Crosley Bluetooth turntable is a thoughtful gift item that can be treasured for years to come. It’s also available in a bunch of different colors. See more record players and turntables here.

Target

Open Story Commuter Backpack $49.99 $ Buy Now 1

For the new grad who’s going places! This durable commuter backpack from Target is equipped with padded shoulder straps, a padded laptop pocket, heavy-duty zippers and a water bottle pocket. The bag is available in lilac, black and taupe. Want more variety? Click here.

Amazon

Traveler's Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Luggage $179.99 $ Buy Now 1

Know anyone who needs a nice luggage set? The Traveler’s Choice Pagosa 2-piece hard-shell luggage includes a 26-inch expendable spinner luggage, and a 22-inch carry-on. The smaller luggage features a built-in USB port, type C port and an interior power bank.

Walmart

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch $178 $ Buy Now 1

Smart watches are a dime a dozen, but it’s nice to know that you can find a reliable and durable device for under $200. The Fitbit Versa 3 can go from the gym to the office with ease. It features an always-on display and built-in voice control that allows you to check the weather, set reminders, speak and receive text replies, etc. It can also measure your heart rate, sleep time, and control Spotify, Pandora and other apps. Plus, you can make purchases from the watch and the battery can last you up to six days or more.

Amazon

Personalized Graduation Blanket $27.99 Buy Now 1

Personalized gifts are the absolute best! This comfy blanket is available in 30 different colors and designs and in five different sizes. The blanket pictured above measures 30 inches x 40 inches.

Amazon

Echo Dot (4th Gen.) Smart Speaker With Clock $59.99 Buy Now 1

More than 100 million Alexa-enabled speakers have been sold since 2018, so it’s safe to say that the Echo Dot should be on your gift list. The Echo Dot 4th generation smart speaker/clock maintains the signature compact design and delivers crisp vocals with balanced bass, and it’s compact enough to fit on a nightstand.

Amazon

Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker $150 Buy Now 1

If you’re shopping for a go-anywhere, handheld speaker, try out the Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Speaker. Experience rich, immersive sound in the form of a 1.5 pound, water-resistant speaker equipped with 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge.

Amazon

Unstable Unicorns $19.99 $ Buy Now 1

Unstable Unicorn might just end your friendships — but who needs friends when you have unicorns?! The goal of this strategic card game is to be the first person to collect seven Unicorns in your stable. Use Magic, Instant, Upgrade, and Downgrade cards to stop your opponents and win the game.

Walmart

Find Your Happy Place Scented Candle $9.97 $ Buy Now 1

Finding your “happy place” can be a lifelong search, luckily this scented candle might just deliver a hit of euphoria. Under the Starlight is beautifully scented, single-wick candle that provides a room-filling fragrance of chamomile and sandalwood. Click here for more products from Find Your Happy Place.

Walmart

Graduation Signature Board $9.77 $ Buy Now 1

The nice thing about this graduation board is that it works as a party favor, a personalized grad gift or a fun alternative to the typical graduation book. The board measures 11 inches x 17 inches and at only $10, you’ll have room in the budget for a second gift.

Amazon

Joycuff Graduation Bracelet $15 $ Buy Now 1

Joycuff has more than 26,000 positive customer reviews on Amazon, and this personalized cuff is among the fan favorites. The customized grad bracelet features an uplifting, engraved message and it arrives in a cute little gift box.

Amazon

I Graduated Can I Go Back to Bed Now? T-Shirt $15.95 $ Buy Now 1

It’s not easy crossing the finish line. Gift your grad with a funny T-shirt that expresses just how it feels to pass all of your classes and walk the graduation stage. This cotton tee is available in 10 different colors and in sizes ranging from S-3X Large.

Nike

Nike Blazer Low '77 Shoes $95 $ Buy Now 1

Cant go wrong with a new pair of kicks! The Nike Blazer Low ’77 sneakers are one of the top gift items on the brand’s website. The retro-style shoes is available in multiple colors and in men’s, women’s and kids sizes in low, mid and high-top designs.

Nordstrom

Marc Jacobs Tote Bag $195 Buy Now 1

The Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs has an adjustable strap providing convenient carrying capabilities for the roomy canvas tote that folds flat for easy storage or travel. This tote is available at Nordstrom in black and tan. Find additional colors and sizes at MarcJacobs.com and Amazon. Need something more budget-friendly? This Adidas tote is on sale for $22.50.

Masterclass

Masterclass $15/month $ Buy Now 1

Yes, it might seem odd to gift classes to a new graduate, but this isn’t your average course! Choose from over 150 classes in categories that include music, wellness, sports & gaming, writing, science & tech, business, arts and entertainment. Mariah Carey, Gordon Ramsay, Gloria Steinem, Hilary Clinton, Bill Nye, and Lewis Hamilton are some of the popular Masterclass courses available.

Amazon

MacBook Pro 13-Inch $1,149.99 Buy Now 1

For the post-grad in need of a new computer, MacBook Pros are among the best. This sleek laptop is equipped with a 13-inch display screen and the Apple-designed M1 chip offering a faster and more improved CPU, GPU and machine learning performance. On a tighter budget? This 14-inch HP Chromebook is one sale at Target for $240.

AT&T

Galaxy S22, 128GB $from $189.99 Buy Now 1

If you happen to know a grad who needs a new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is worth every penny. The S22 is ultra-slim, with an excellent camera that has three lenses (12mp, 50mp and 10 mp) and exceptional video that records virtually blurless and stable content, even if you’re on the move. Click here for details on how to get the S22 for free and here for deals on iPhone 13 and more.

Walmart

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Bike $598 $698 14% OFF Buy Now 1

Electric bikes became a hot commodity in the early months of the pandemic and the popularity hasn’t died down. With Memorial Day right around the corner, the unofficial start of summer is closer than you may think, so why not give a grad with a new e-bike?

Amazon

GTXRacing Gaming Chair $149 Buy Now 1

Having the right equipment can improve your game. This GTR Racing gaming chair is one of the more affordable options in the brand’s extensive collection. It features an ergonomic design with a strong metal base, adjustable armrest and seat height, a removable headrest pillow and a weight capacity of 350 pounds.

Walmart

PS5 $749.80 Buy Now 1

Speaking of gaming, perhaps you know someone who wants a new Playstation? There’s no denying that the PS5 is one of the hottest consoles on the market and with chip shortages and supply delays, they’ve become increasingly hard to find. If you don’t want to take your chances on a PS5 restock, you can get a console at Walmart and other retailers, but expect to spend at least $700. Find more PS5 retailers here.