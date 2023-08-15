Baby on Board: 7 Thoughtful Gifts to Make New & Expecting Moms Feel Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

With Rihanna preparing to welcome her second bundle of joy and Ciara’s recent pregnancy announcement, we figured it would be a perfect time to round up a list of thoughtful gifts for new and expectant moms.

Cici and RiRi are just two celebrities who make pregnancy look easy, but they’e not the only stars expecting in 2023. “Mother” singer Meghan Trainer, Lindsay Lohan, Naomi Osaka and Chrissy Teigen have all welcomed babies this year. And the baby boom doesn’t appear to be slowing down.

Baby shower gifts typically focus on the newborn, but moms need love too. Whether you’re interested in pregnancy gifts or postpartum gifts, we’ve rounded up seven thoughtful, useful and affordable ideas that will make new and pregnant moms feel special.

See more below.

Hatch

Hatch 4th Trimester Bundle $298 Buy Now 1

Hatch’s 4th Trimester Bundle takes you from pregnancy to postpartum. This cozy set includes a rob, joggers along with Hatch’s Skin to Skin Bra and nipple + lip rescue balm.

Amazon

AZMED Maternity Belly Band for Pregnant Women | Belly Support Band for Abdomen, Pelvic, Waist, Back Pain All Stages of Pregnancy & Postpartum (Beige) $21.59 $30.99 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

A simple and affordable gift for expectant moms, the maternity belly band belt is designed to relieve and evenly distribute the pregnancy belly weight.

Vitruvi

Vitruvi Stone Ceramic Oil Diffuser $98.40 $123 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Taking care of a newborn can feel like an emotional roller coaster but aromatherapy can help in postpartum recovery. Vitruvi’s Stone Ceramic Oil Diffuser make a nice postpartum gift as it uses essential oils to scent a space of up to 500 square feet. The Stone diffuser is available in over a dozen colors and has an optional LED light for an extended glow.

Humble Bee Nursing Sling Pillow $64.99 Buy Now 1

Shopping for a practical gift? Humble Bee‘s nursing sling pillow keeps the baby’s head supported and relieves some of the stress on your arms while nursing. The sling has a pillow with an adjustable, padded shoulder strap and comes with a travel bag. Oh, and don’t forget the nipple cream, it’s another essential breastfeeding.

Bodily

Bodily The Effortless Bra $48 Buy Now 1

From pregnancy to postpartum, the Effortless Bra comes highly recommended among Bodily shoppers. The soft, comfortable bra can be worn during maternity, after the baby is born and even beyond breastfeeding.

Baby Bump

Bump Boxes 2nd Trimester Pregnancy Gift Box $49.99 $68.91 27% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Bump boxes offer a variety of gift options for new moms and babies. The second trimester box pictured above includes belly butter, a sonogram frame, sleep mask, organic bath soak and a face cloth.

Bodily

Bodily Care for Birth Box $89 Buy Now 1

A “complete care package for new parents,” the Care for Birth Box comes with items used for postpartum recovery and breastfeeding. Included in the box: breast pads, nipple gel pads, a peri wash bottle, socks, boy shorts, stool softener and maxi pads.

Speaking of life after delivery, finding time to cook with a newborn can be challenging for new parents, which makes meal kits a great gift option. Territory, Sunbasket, Snap Kitchen, Sakara, Revive Superfoods and Mama’s Meals are some of the meal delivery kits that offer health and affordable postpartum meal options.