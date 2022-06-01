Shopping for Father’s Day? This Is the Ultimate Gift Guide for Music-Loving Dads

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Father’s Day is slowly creeping up, which means it’s time to get a head start on gift shopping.

Dads are always tough to shop for and if you don’t know what to get him, Billboard‘s got you covered. We’ve compiled a list of some music-themed gifts on Amazon — from speakers to whiskey to socks — that Dad is sure to love this Father’s Day. But it’s not just for Father’s Day, this list can be used for birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.

See below for a roundup of 17 of the best gifts for music-loving dads everywhere.

Amazon

Licensed Fender Guitar Amp Keyholder $33 $ Buy Now 1

Does your dad need a cool place to leave his keys? This keyholder is the only one of its kind officially licensed by Fender. It’s made with real amp fabric, guitar plugs, input jacks, and the iconic brushed metal Fender logo. The keyholder features four, laser etched Fender guitar plug keychains and one wall mounting kit with included hardware. Looking for something cheaper? Check out these guitar-shaped jacket hooks that are on sale for $14.

Amazon

Personalized Metallic LP Record $180 $ Buy Now 1

Commemorate a music-loving father with this personalized LP wall art made from an upcycled vinyl LP, finished in a dazzling gold hue and suspended in a stylish, floating frame.

Amazon

No Music, No Life Insulated Coffee Tumbler $23.99 $ Buy Now 1

A recent study suggests that drinking coffee can extend your lifespan, and if you’re dad happens to be a music-loving why not gift him with a new coffee tumbler? This stainless steel tumbler has double wall vacuum insulation for maximum temperature retention that will keep coffee and tea hot for up to eight hours and icy beverages cold for up to 12 hours.

Nordstrom

Crosley Radio Eclipse Bluetooth Entertainment Center $199.95 $ Buy Now 1

For the dad who appreciates a nice sound system, this Crosley Entertainment Center is a great bridge between retro and modern. It’s equipped with a three-speed turntable, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and CD player with a headphone jack, aux input, external full-range stereo speakers, RCA output, remote control, USB/SD playback and recording functions.

Nordstrom

Crosley Radio Rhapsody Entertainment Center $175.99 $ Buy Now 1

If you really want to get retro, check out this Rhapsody Entertainment Center from Crosley. Like the other Crosley option on our list, this compact device has as a three-speed turntable, CD player, AM/FM radio and a built-in Bluetooth receiver.

Sony Electronics

Sony M5 Noise Cancelling Headphones $398 Buy Now 1

Looking for a sleek pair of wireless headphones? Sony’s newly released WH1000XM5 headphones cost $400 and they’re worth every penny. The M5 headphones offer noise cancellation for full sound immersion, up to 30 hours of battery life, quick charging capabilities, smartphone compatibility for hands-free calls and can be used with voice assistant.

If over ear headphones aren’t Dad’s thing, see Sony’s LinkBud’s S ($199) or Bose’s Quite Comfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds which are on sale for $199.99 (regular $279).

Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro $149.99 $179 16% OFF Buy Now 1

The cord-free Apple earbuds are always a safe bet, and it doesn’t hurt that they offer exceptional sound (especially the AirPods Pro). Apple’s 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $99 and $149.99 respectively but there’s no telling how long the deal will last, so you might want to purchase them soon before the price goes back up.

Amazon

Grateful Dead Beer Pint Glasses, 4-Pack $27.99 $ Buy Now 1

A perfect Father’s Day gift for Dead Heads! These Grateful Dead Beer Pint Glasses from ICup feature poster designs of images synonymous with the band such as Steal Your Face, Dancing Bear, alongside fan favorites Bertha and the Marching Skeleton. The glasses hold 16 ounces and are not recommended for use in the dishwasher. Dad might also like theses officially licensed Grateful Dead Dancing Terrapin Bobbleheads ($24.95) which commemorates the group’s ninth studio album Terrapin Station .

Amazon

Bruce Springsteen Born to Run (Hardcover) $15.75 $ Buy Now 1

If your dad loves to read, why not have him dive into a music biography? Bruce Springsteen’s Born to Run is a great read, as the autobiography details The Boss’ life and career as Springsteen notes, “Writing about yourself is a funny business…. But in a project like this, the writer has made one promise: to show the reader his mind. In these pages, I’ve tried to do this.”

In other Springsteen news, the music icon and the E Street Band will be hitting the road for a world tour kicking off next year. If you’d like to gift your father with tickets, you can purchase them here. For additional music biographies, click here.

Total Wine

Bob Dylan's Heaven's Door Tennessee Bourbon $44.99 $ Buy Now 1

Pour it up for dad with Bob Dylan’s very own whiskey. The brand boasts “notes of vanilla and baked bread layered over toasted oak,” thanks to its six and a half years in American oak barrels.

Sammy Hargar & Guy Fieri Santo Fino Blanco Tequila $41.90 $ Buy Now 1

If your dad is more of a tequila guy, Sammy Hagar and celebrity chef Guy Fieri teamed up with Juan Eduardo Nuñez, a third-generation distiller from distillery El Viejito in Jalisco for Santo, which offers “a sinfully smooth old world style tequila blanco, an oak-aged reposado, and the world’s first mezquila.”

Order the Santo Blanco via Total Wine & More here, or by clicking the links above. Order the mezquila (a blend of mezcal and tequila) with one-hour delivery on Drizly here. And if you’re dad is more of a wine drinker, read our list of musician-owned wine brands to shop for Father’s Day and more.

Amazon

The Beatles: Get Back Season 1 (Blu-Ray) $34.99 $44.99 22% OFF Buy Now 1

Shopping for a Beatles fan? If so, physical copies of The Beatles: Get Back won’t be restocked in time for Father’s Day but they will be available in July and you can pre-order a copy before they sell out again. You can also go for the The Beatles: Get Back ($30) book as an alternative option. Find more gift ideas for fans of the Fab Four here.

Amazon

Happy Socks Rolling Stones Sock Box, Set of 3 $39.98 $ Buy Now 1

Happy Socks teamed up with the classic rock band to launch a fun, limited edition six-pack of Rolling Stones themed socks, featuring the iconic tongue in a number of different colors and sizes. Happy Socks also has collections inspired by The Beatles, David Bowie, Queen and more. Find additional Rolling Stones Happy Socks designs here.

Amazon

Silver Tone DJ Figurine $26.99 $ Buy Now 1

An adorable gift for the DJing dad. This 6-inch figurine is made from a durable metal and is complete with detailed etching for decorative flare.

Amazon

House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable $250 $ Buy Now 1

Need a modern turntable options? The House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless turntable utilizes solid bamboo in its sleek design with trademarked Regrind silicone and Rewind fabric, alongside recycled plastic and recyclable aluminum. See more record players and turntable here.

Society6

Society6 Vinyl Record Wall Clock $36.75 $49 25% OFF Buy Now 1

Talk about epic! This clock will add a splash of artistry to any wall décor. It’s constructed with premium, shatter-resistant materials and available in natural, black or white frame color and you can chose between a black or white hand and different designs such as the classic rock albums pictured above and the Old 80’s & 90’s Hip Hop Tapes Wall Clock ($36.75).

Amazon

Rock Guitar Style Heavy Duty 2-Piece Barbecue Set $24.98 $29.99 17% OFF Buy Now 1

This barbecue tool set will be great for a music-loving dad who loves to grill. The stainless-steel, two-piece set features a pair of tongs and spatula shaped like a classic rock guitar.

Garmin

Garmin Venu-Sq Music Edition Smart Watch $199.99 $249.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

A smart watch for music lovers? The Garmin Venu Sq – Music Edition GPS smartwatch combines daily style and on-device music storage with health monitoring and fitness features to keep your dad on track. The stylish watch features a bright color display and the battery last for six hours in smartwatch mode and up to 14 hours in GPS mode.