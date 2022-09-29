National Coffee Day 2022: The Ultimate Guide for Coffee Lovers Everywhere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Happy National Coffee Day! Thursday (Sept. 29) marks the annual event observed by coffee lovers everywhere, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate.

Looking for free cup of coffee? While you won’t find one at Starbucks, food chains such as Dunkin’ Donuts, Peet’s Coffee and Krispy Kreme are serving up free coffee on National Coffee Day. To make your search easier, we’ve collected a go-to-guide for coffee drinkers.

Below, find details on where to get your free cup of coffee, plus other deals, discounts and must-have gifts to celebrate National Coffee Day.

Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium cup of ice or hot coffee with any purchase on National Coffee Day. This includes Dunkin’ Original Blend, Dunkin’ Midnight, and Dunkin’ Decaf.

Peet’s Coffee: Save 20% off purchases at Peets.com (use code: COFFEEDAY). Free delivery on coffeebar orders (offer ends 10/2). Save 30% off new subscriptions with code: NEWSUB30.

Panera: Join Panera’s Unlimited Sip club by Oct. 5 and get coffees, tees, fountain drinks, lemonade free for two months.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free cup coffee (hot or iced) for one day only. This National Coffee Day deals applies to in-store, drive-thru or delivery purchases.

Tim Hortons: Get a cup of hot or iced coffee for just $0.25 when you order through the Tim Horton app.

Wendy’s: Free small Frosty-ccino, cold brew or hot coffee on any purchase made via the Wendy’s app.

National Coffee Day Deals to Shop Right Now

Boca Java: Save 38% off coffee at Boca Java for National Coffee Day. Coffee blends start at $5.50.

Massimo Zanetti: Celebrate National Coffee Day all week long with 20% off sitewide, plus free shipping on orders over $49. Deal ends Oct. 1.

Nguyen Coffee: Get a free cold brew with every purchase and enjoy sales on items such Vietnamese Coffee Brew Kit ($75, regular $90). Additionally, save 15% during Nyguen Coffee’s Back to School sale, plus free shipping on U.S. orders $50+.

Death Wish Coffee: 30% off core coffee products on National Coffee Day (offer excludes the limited-edition Pumpkin Chai blend), plus a free branded tote bag with every order.

Volcanica Coffee Company: 10% off all Ethiopian Coffees with discount code: COFFEEDAY22. Offer ends Oct. 2.

Staples: Save up to 30% on coffee essentials for National Coffee Day.

Coffee Subscription Boxes, Gift Sets & Other Must-Haves

Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler $28 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Bean Box offers coffee subscriptions and coffee gifts such as the gourmet coffee sampler pictured above. Customize your coffee order with a Bean Box subscription and choose from one or two bags (whole bean or freshly ground coffee) for weekly, bi-weekly or monthly deliveries starting at $20. A step-by-step guide helps you outline your “ideal tasting experience” (i.e., dark, light or medium roasts, espresso, and a Curator’s Choice selection of seasonal favorites from the brand’s curation team). Plans renew automatically and you can cancel anytime. Click here for more details.

Coffee Lover Gift Set $20.99 $22.99 9% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This coffee lover gift set comes with a Coffee Mug Tumbler, coffee ring, coffee scoop with bag clip, and funny socks.

Mixed Single Cup Club Subscription $from $11.65/per box (for 3 months) Buy Now 1

The Mixed Single Cup Club membership is one of the top coffee subscription boxes at Cratejoy. The box comes with 15 artisan hand-picked K-cups — including a variety of light, medium, dark and flavored roasts and a monthly trio of Unique Blends hand-picked artisan roasters.

Atlas Coffee Club $from $4.50 Buy Now 1

Try coffee from around the globe without leaving the house! Atlas Coffee Club provides you with a curated selection of coffee of the month options from Kenya, Cambodia, Tanzania, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and other countries around the world. A 12 ounce-bag of freshly roasted coffee, along with flavor notes, a postcard, and brewing tips Are included in the subscription box. Subscribers can choose between bi-weekly or monthly deliveries of single, double bags or half-ounce bags starting at $4.50 (regular $7).

Fresh Coffee Candle $21.97 Buy Now 1

There’s something intoxicating about the smell of freshly brewed coffee. This soy candle from Sweetwater features notes of caramel crème, mocha latte, kona coffee and sugar cane, with rum cream and citron peel at the base. Are you a Prime member? This candle is also available at Amazon.

Ok, But First Coffee Mug $15.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Make a statement without uttering a single word. This “OK but first, coffee” ceramic mug says it all.

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11.99 $19.99 40% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Coffee reheater? Keep your java warm with this Mr. Coffee Mug warmer, currently 40% off at Amazon. You can also purchase this mug warmer at Walmart, and Target. Click here for a more expensive option.

Tekaya Cold Brew Coffee Maker $27.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Love cold brew? According to studies, cold brew is less acidic than hot coffee, which could be better for your stomach (especially if you struggle with reflux or digestive issues). The Tekaya coffee maker gives you four servings of cold brew using any type of coffee grounds. For hot coffee, try the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker ($69.94).

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine $599.95 $749.95 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Bring out your inner barista with the Breville Barista Espresso Machine. Currently discounted $150 at Amazon, this all-in-one espresso machine is available in stainless steel and black sesame.