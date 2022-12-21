Last-Minute Shopping? Here Are 15 Gift Cards You Can Buy Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Regardless of who you’re shopping for, gift cards are a quick and easy way to make sure everyone on your list gets a gift, plus you can send them directly to the recipient’s email address, so no need to worry about shipping costs and possible delays.

To make things easier, we’ve rounded up over a dozen digital and physical gift cards that you can buy online and have delivered in time for the holidays.

See more below, and for additional recommendations, read our list of last-minute gifts for every budget.

Apple

Apple Gift Card $25 Buy Now 1

This Apple gift card can be used for Apple Music, iPad, AirPods, MacBook, iCloud storage, apps, games, accessories, movies and more. The gift card is available in prices ranging from $25 to $500.

Walmart

Spotify Gift Card $10 Buy Now 1

Shopping for a music lover? Gift them a Spotify gift card! The $10 gift card feature above does not apply to Spotify Family or Spotify student plans. Click here to purchase a $100 Spotify gift card.

Amazon

StubHub Gift Card (Digital) $25 Buy Now 1

From music concerts to sporting events and theater production a gift card from StubHub goes a long way. StubHub gift cards are available at Amazon, Best Buy and StubHub.com, and you can personalize them with photo or special note. You can also find gift cards at Vivid Seats (ranging from $5-$1,000) and Ticketmaster.

Best Buy

Fandango Gift Card $50 Buy Now 1

Shopping for movie buffs? Fandango, AMC, Regal and Cinemark gift cards are readily available at Amazon, Best Buy and other major retailers. The Avatar-themed gift card pictured above is on sale for $21.25 at Best Buy (click here for more gift cards). Right now, Fandango.com is offering 10% off purchases of $60+ (use code: DEC2022) and other holiday deals.

Walmart

Netflix Gift Card $100 Buy Now 1

Pay someone’s Netflix bill for the holidays? This Netflix gift card ranges from $30-$100 at Walmart. Gift cards are also available for Disney+, Hulu and Paramount+ and other platforms.

Walmart

Walmart+ Annual Membership Gift Card $98 Buy Now 1

Do you know someone who could use a Walmart+ membership? Walmart+ subscribers get to shop sales early, free delivery, free shipping, free Paramount+ and other great deals. You can also give a regular Walmart gift card along with gift cards for Nordstrom, Best Buy, Target and Amazon.

Amazon

$200 Visa Gift Card (plus $6.95 Purchase Fee) $206.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Visa gift cards are great because you can use it anywhere where Visa is accepted. Also, the balance on the gift card pictured above can be transferred to Paypal according to customer reviews. Get the gift card above and have it delivered before Christmas, or click here for a digital Visa gift cards.

Amazon

Sephora Gift Card $50.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Shopping for a beauty lovers? Sephora has a vast selection of beauty products both online and in stores. This gift card is redeemable at Sephora stores online as well as Sephora inside JCPenney stores. Click here for Ulta Beauty gift cards.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker Gift Card $50 Buy Now 1

Footlocker gift cards can be used at Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Champs Sports, Eastbay.com, the Eastbay catalog and Eastbay phone orders.

Best Buy

Shell Gift Card $50 Buy Now 1

Gas prices have going down in recent months, but the national average is hovering around $3.21 per gallon, which means that this $50 gift card will be a much appreciated gift to anyone who gets it.

Amazon

Starbucks Gift Card $25 Buy Now 1

You don’t have to be a coffee drinker to enjoy a Starbucks Gift card. Treat someone to a free coffee, tea, pastries and other goodies with this $25 gift card from Amazon. Click here for digital gift cards.

Best Buy

Uber Eats Gift Card $50 Buy Now 1

Delivery apps are becoming more versatile! This Uber Eats Gifts Cards can be used for food deliveires, groceries and other essentials. Click here to shop gift cards from DoorDash, Postmates, GrubHub, Lyft, Instacart and more.

Robolox

Roblox Digital Gift Card $25.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

A gift for Roblox fans! This Roblox Digital Gift Card can be used to buy new items for an avatar and other in-game perks (but not for Roblox Premium purchases). This gift card purchase includes a free item.

Walmart

PlayStation Digital Gift Card $25 Buy Now 1

Another gift for gamers: PlayStation digital gift cards. They’re priced from $10 and up at Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, etc. Click here to purchase an Xbox digital gift card.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble Gift Card $10-$350 Buy Now 1

Any book worms on your gift list? Get them a Barnes & Noble gift card. You can put anywhere from $10-$350 on the card, and if you buy at least $100 worth of gift cards, you’ll get a $10 gift card for free.