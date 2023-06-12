20 Thoughtful Gender-Neutral Gifts to Surprise Someone With Year-Round

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From birthdays to holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Lunar New Year and more, we’re always on the hunt for the perfect gift. Finding a thoughtful present can be the ultimate challenge though, as there is no one-gift-fits-all option out there. Rather than settle for a gift card, consider a heartfelt gift based on their interests and hobbies.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s the thought that counts and as long as you put in the effort, the special someone in your life is bound to appreciate it. The perfect gift doesn’t have to burn a hole in your wallet either; there are plenty of affordable options that will land a smile on their face — while keeping you from worrying about the total cost when you check out.

Whether you’re seeking a grad gift or gifts for dog lovers, we’ve got you covered with a list of the best gender-neutral gifts that are perfect for anyone, any time of the year.

Read on to see the gifts we found.

And for more product recommendations, check out our roundups of astrology-themed gifts, National Pet Day gifts and bridal shower gifts.

The Sill

The Sill – Hoya Hindu Rope $48-$78 Buy Now 1

Plant parents new and advanced are sure to welcome a new earthy friend into their collection. The Sill offers a wide variety of plants and succulents to choose from depending on their vibe. Gift them a pet-friendly Hoya Hindu Rope or, if you really want to help build their collection, consider The Sill’s subscription service as a gift.

Audible

Avid readers can take a break from scanning pages when you help them indulge with an Audible subscription. The service provides a vast library of books from romance novels to mysteries ensuring something for readers of all genres. As a bonus, some books are even narrated by celebrities, so they can listen to their favorite star read them a book before bed.

Amazon

Tile Mate 1-Pack $23.00 $24.99 8% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

If your friend or family member is prone to losing things, a Tile Mate is an essential for them to carry. Once they attach it to their desired object (like headphones, keys or their wallet), it’ll use a Bluetooth tracking system of up to 250 feet to make sure they can always find their personal belongings.

Trade Coffee

Help feed their caffeine addiction with a tasty coffee subscription from Trade. Choose between a 3-, 6- or 12-month subscription that’ll personalize their coffee to their unique tastes. Each month they’ll receive a new bag of coffee from over 450 flavors offered by over 55 independent roasters.

Amazon

Bedsure Fleece Throw Blanket $11.99 $17.99 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

There’s nothing better than a cozy day at home, especially when it’s paired with a throw blanket. Bedsure’s fleece version comes in a variety of shades and sizes you can personalize to their liking.

Amazon

Vinyl Buddy Ultimate Vinyl Record Cleaning Kit $22.95 $31.95 28% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Vinyl collectors will be full of thanks over this reviewer-loved record cleaning kit by Vinyl Buddy. It comes with everything they’ll need to keep their vinyls in pristine shape including a velvet brush, microfiber brush, stylus brush and cleaning spray.

Lululemon

Lululemon – Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L $48 Buy Now 1

Wherever their travels or day take them, make sure it’s done in style. Lululemon’s Everywhere Bag has garnered much attention for being fashionable yet functional (with many alternatives created to compete). The 2-liter opening provides enough space for all the essentials including sunscreen, chapstick, their phone, wallet, keys and more. Plus, it comes in a different colors to choose from.

Papier

Papier – Classic Border Notecard Set $31 (for 10 cards) Buy Now 1

Whether they’re always organized or are very career-oriented, spruce up their WFH or in-office desk with some personalized stationary. Papier’s Classic Border Notecard Set comes with a minimum of 10 cards that can have their name, address and more added to it.

Urban Outfitters

Inkbox Semi-Permanent Tattoo $19 Buy Now 1

Are they on the fence about a tattoo? No matter if they’re inked or scared of commitment, Inkbox’s Semi-Permanent Tattoo comes in a mix of shapes and styles that, once applied, will look realistic but won’t be permanent like a traditional tattoo.

Brooklinene

Brooklinen – Super Plush Robe $99 Buy Now 1

When they take a self-care day, they won’t be able to resist cuddling up in Brooklinen’s Super Plush Robe. It’s not only made from 100% Turkish cotton, but comes with an adjustable belt they can fit to their liking.

Malin + Goetz

Malin + Goetz – Advanced Renewal Moisturizer $76 Buy Now 1

Keep their skin hydrated and nourished with this Advanced Renewal Moisturizer. If your loved one is a skincare lover, they’ll definitely adore the blend of vegan ingredients such as apple stem oil, meadowfoam seed oil and Neossance Squalane that’ll help firm and combat dehydrated skin.

Amazon

cotsoco – Vinyl Record Player Turntable $35.99 $39.99 10% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Don’t let their vinyl collection gather dust! Instead, surprise them with a retro vinyl player like the model pictured above. Not only is it Amazon’s No. 1 bestselling audio and video turntable, but it has features like Bluetooth and three speeds to choose.

MasterClass

MasterClass $Starting at $10/month Buy Now 1

Aspiring musicians, cooks, actors and more can take advantage of online music lessons or skill teachings from a subscription with MasterClass. Just choose between the three tiered plans and they’ll have access to the entire library of classes for as long as many months as you want to gift it for.

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods – Create Your Own Reel Viewer $34.95 Buy Now 1

They can relive their favorite memories with you using this vintage reel viewer. Choose a mix of photos whether it’s from the two of you growing up or that beach vacation the two of you went on. Either way, they can look back and think of you every time they’re feeling nostaligic.

Leatherology

Leatherology – Sunglasses Case $45-$70 Buy Now 1

Keep their shades safe in a durable and fashionable case by Leatherology. The custom case can be monogrammed with their initials and is available in full grain leather material in shades of brown, black, pink, blue, red and more.

Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $21.99 $29.99 27% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Creating the perfect ambiance also requires a killer playlist, which can only be played best on a Bluetooth speaker. Anker’s is not only waterproof but can play up to 24 hours of non-stop sounds on a full-charge. The connection can also last up to 66 feet allowing you to walk around without having to leave behind your smartphone.

Old Navy

Nirvana Gender-Neutral Graphic T-Shirt $15 $19.99 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Vintage t-shirts like this Nirvana Graphic Tee will never go out of style. Fans of trends or of the band are sure to love the versatile style that can be paired with ripped jeans and a leather jacket or tucked into a maxi skirt.

Crocs

Luke Combs x Crocs – Classic Clog $70 Buy Now 1

Combine their love of country music with a comfy yet trendy pair of Luke Combs-themed Crocs. These are a part of the many celebrity Crocs collaborations that the brand does and comes with exclusive Jibbitz charms.

VITCHANAN/Airbnb

Airbnb $From $10 Buy Now 1

Encourage your loved one to take a vacation through one of Airbnb’s stays. Whether it’s a staycation or an adventure somewhere new, they’re sure to be excited to take a break, enjoy a dip in the pool or just take in the views of a new landscape.

JYX Karaoke Machine $110.49 $162.99 32% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For the friend that always wants to hit a karaoke bar, bring the concert to their home with their very own karaoke machine. This model comes with two microphones for duets and solos, has a side handle for portability and can connect to their phone for easier music listening and singing. It’s also rated a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon for karaoke portable systems — so you know it’s good.