Show Your Girls Some Love: The Best Gifts to Buy for Galentine’s Day

Galentine’s Day is a time to shower your girls with love! The unofficial holiday originated on the sitcom Parks & Recreation, and became a real-life way to celebrate your besties.

Galentine’s Day takes place the day before Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 13. With just a few days left, it’s not always easy to find a decent last-minute gift (outside of wine and flowers). To make that search a little easier, we rounded up a list of excellent gift options that are a perfect way to celebrate the women you love (including yourself!).

And don’t worry if the gifts happen to arrive a little later than scheduled. While many of the items listed offer fast delivery options and in-store pick up, others may take a few more days to land. The good news? You can present your girlfriends with gifts on — and after — Valentine’s Day, and Mother’s Day will be here before you know it.

Keep reading for a collection of unique, thoughtful and downright sweet gifts for your best friend, sister, mother and other special women in your life.

A reminder that self-love is the best love! This cute tote bag from Superfit Hero makes a great gift for any occasion, but it’s especially perfect for Galentine’s Day. It measures 15.5″ x 15″, it’s super easy to clean (just wipe it down), is extremely affordable, and it’ll pair nicely with any of the items in the brand’s selection of pluz-size active wear.

Buy: $12 at Superfithero.com.

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with a gift inspired by the woman who started it all: Leslie Knope. It’s her favorite day of the year, and if your friend is a fan of Parks & Recreation, then these hotel-style keychains are a must have. They’re frosted pink, with a retro feel and etched with compliments from the TV character.

Buy: $35 at Etsy.com.

Talk about sweet! This Galentine’s Gift Box from Happy Box has essentials for a little “me time.” It comes with a sleep mask, herbal tea, chocolate bars, a candle, pink heart socks and a card that you can customize.

Buy: $60 at Happyboxstore.com.

This charming little necklace is a perfect symbol of friendship and sisterhood. Available in gold or silver, the Pinky Promise Necklace is a sentimental jewelry piece (measuring just 15mm) that’s easy to fall in love with.

Buy: $95 at Rellery.com.

A tasty treat for Galentine’s Day, the Lindor Strawberry’s & Cream Heart is filled with individually wrapped Strawberries & Cream Chocolate truffles that melt in your mouth. The 3.4 ounce heart box is available at Target via the link below, and other retailers such as Amazon.

Buy: $4.99 at Target.com.

Home manicures and pedicures spiked during the pandemic, and the trend hasn’t died down yet. This all-in-one nail kit has seven bottles, including gel nail polish, base coat, a nail brush and duster, nail clipper, nail file, nail buffer, cuticle pusher, trimmer, cuticle oil, and nail art rhinestones.

Buy: $38.88 at Amazon.com.

Sephora’s Plump & Hydrate Kit is a nice “bang for your buck” gift option. It comes with full size containers of NARS Afterglow Lip Balm in Dolce Vita (sheer dusty rose) and ROSE INC Lip Sculpt Amplifying Lipstick. It also has mini versions of Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Lip Plumper (in clear), Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm and LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss in velvet.

Buy: $30 at Sephora.com.

Another sweet surprise, this time from Milk Bar. Inside this tiny tin are six individually wrapped cookies: Compost Cookie, Cornflake Chocolate Chip Marshmallow Cookie, Corn Cookie, Blueberry & Cream Cookie, Chocolate Confetti Cookie and a regular Confetti Cookie.

Buy: $24 at Milkbarstore.com.

For the girls who like it whimsical, Little Monster House has a selection of handmade goodies for your gal pals. The handcrafted clay earrings featured above are available in six different designs, including black cat earrings, tarot cards and flaming hearts.

Buy: $3 at Etsy.com.

Speaking of flames, nothing says friendship like a little humor. This lavender and eucalyptus, soy wax candle is a great novelty gift.

Buy: $23.99 at Amazon.com.

Besties can literally talk about anything, right? Even periods. The Leakproof High Wasted Underwear from Proof are an eco-friendly way to tackle your menstrual cycle. Made from buttery soft fabric, these comfortable, high-rise briefs are equipped with Proof’s patented Leak-Loc technology, which absorbs up to six ounces of liquid (the equivalent of three regular tampons). You might also like the brand’s Leakproof Lace Back Bikini ($43).

Buy: $39 at Proof.com.

Treat your bestie to a relaxing, fun and mindful gift box. The Be My Galentine gift set includes hydrating eye gels, a spearmint and eucalyptus scented candle (with mini matches), a GRL PWR journal and a Girls Night In Trivia game. Connect virtually or in person to play Girls Night In with friends.

Buy: $81 at Knackshops.com.

More sweets! This six-pack of assorted See’s Candies includes Chocolate Dark Scotchmallow, Milk Almond Square, Dark Butterchew, Café Hazelnut Truffle, Dark Raspberry Cream and Milk Peanut Butter Pattie candies.

Buy: $9.50 at Sees.com.

What’s your zodiac sign? Galentine’s Day takes place during Aquarius season, which means that this candle could easily double as a birthday present. The Homesick Zodiac candles features notes of rose with fragrant plum blossom, coconut, citrus and fig.

Buy: $34 at Homesick.com.