Black Friday in July: Amazon’s Record Player Stand is 47% Off for a Limited-Time

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still score some deep discounts on furniture, air conditioners, dorm essentials and more. Consider it Black Friday in July as there are still major sales going on that’ll help you upgrade your space without abandoning your cart at checkout.

Music lovers will appreciate this sale as Amazon has marked down a sleek record player stand (thanks to an extra 20% off coupon). For less than $100, you’ll be able to give your turntable a stylish spot to be on display and turn your vinyl collection into a piece of tasteful decor.

Whether you’re hosting friends or throwing a party, this cabinet will make it easier to play your favorite music while seamlessly blending into a range of decor aesthetics.

Keep reading to shop the record player stand below.

Amazon

NUMENN Record Player Stand $68.79 $129.99 47% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Numenn Record Player Stand is a minimalist-approved piece of furniture that comes in five shades: white, black, dark brown, rustic brown and gray. It uses a mix of wood and metal materials for added style and durability. Plus, the interior comes with two shelves including a bottom slotted shelf that can hold up to 150 vinyls (so you won’t have to pick favorites).

You can personalize it by adding other knick knacks or a bluetooth speaker within the compartments, creating your own personal DJ booth. The compact size also makes it apartment-friendly allowing you to store it in your living room, bedroom and more.

