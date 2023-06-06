Fun Friendship Bracelets to Celebrate National Best Friends Day & Beyond

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Need an excuse to celebrate your friends? Well, grab your besties and mark your calendars, because National Best Friends Day is Thursday (June 8). While you could surprise them with trendy matching bucket hats or identical tote bags, why not kick it old school with a classic piece of jewelry: friendship bracelets.

Swifties know all too well (yes, pun intended) the importance of making the best friendship bracelets, as fans have been trading them during Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour. Outside of tours and festivals though, these personalized accessories are the perfect way for showing some extra love to your best friend.

It doesn’t matter how long you and your friend have known each other for. National Best Friends Day is for all friendships — new or old. There are also a vast amount of bracelets to tailor toward each one of your pals. If you’re feeling especially crafty, you can even invest in a DIY friendship bracelet making kit, which will allow you to decorate it with words, phrases, colors and even fun charms of your choice. If you’d rather skip the crafting session, there are premade options that are still cute, colorful and thoughtful.

To help get you started, we found some of the best friendship bracelets from kits to already made options that’ll help celebrate you and your besties June 8 and beyond.

Amazon

BNK Friendship Bracelet String Kit with Storage Box $26.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Get crafty with BNK’s Friendship Bracelet String Kit, which will take it back to the traditional way of making the accessory. Included in the kit is 110 different colored embroidery floss, 300 letter beads, 500 glass seed beads and a pair of scissors. For concertgoers looking to trade bracelets, you can add lyrics, song titles and more. It’s up to you! As a bonus, it even comes with tools for cross-stitching to get you started with embroidery.

Amazon

DICOBD Craft Beads Kit $23.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

If you’d rather go the beaded route, this DICOBD Craft Beads Kit comes with white and clear elastic cords you can string beads on. Choose from 24 different colored glass beads and personalize it further with letter beads and bonus heart beads. The entire kit comes with 10,800 pieces to ensure all your friends or fellow stans can enjoy the fun accessory.

Little Words Project

Little Words Project – @vivianeaudi – Ride or Die Bracelet $25 Buy Now 1

If you consider your friend your ride or die, then this Little Words Project bracelet is the one for them. It’s designed with crystal beaded bracelet and different colored silicone discs that’ll add a pop of color to their wrists. Little Words Project even has the option to create custom bracelets if you’d rather make a one of a kind style for them.

Fablinks 12 Adjustable Rope Bracelets $12.95 $14.95 13% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For a more subtle look to share among your group of friends, these boho friendship bracelets come in a 12-pack and feature a rope-like pattern. The ends even feature two strings to adjust the size for a custom and comfortable fit.

Alex & Ani

Alex & Ani – Best Friends Moon + Star Charm Bangles $19.97 $69 71% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For the friend you consider out of this world, gift them the Best Friends Moon + Star Charm Bangle set from Alex & Ani. The set comes with two bangles: one with a star charm and the other decorated with a moon charm. It comes in silver or gold finishes and can be split between you and your bestie. Plus it’s on sale for just $20!

Amazon

Colorful Heishi Surfer Bracelet Set $12.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For the larger friend groups, make sure the whole squad is covered in one of these rainbow beaded bracelets. The pack of seven features a surf-inspired style with each one coming in a different color to customize for each person in your group.

Amazon

Hicarer 28 Pieces Woven Wrap Friendship Bracelets $15.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

For a handmade feel (minus the actual crafting), this pack of 28 woven friendship bracelets will give you a mix of styles to choose from — and then some. You and your friends can mix and match the bracelets creating a full set you can accessorize with — unless you have 28 friends to hand them all out to.

Etsy

Etsy – 18K Gold Infinity Bracelet $24.75 $33 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

These gold infinity bracelets perfectly encapsulate how you’ll love them for infinity (and beyond). Each one features two linked gold paperclip chains in the center and can be customized down to the chain type and length, and is designed with 18k gold plated stainless steel for added style and durability.

Amazon

JoycuFF Best Friends Morse Code Bracelet $11.17 $15.97 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Whether your bestie lives on the other side of the country or next door, these Joycuff Best Friends Morse Code Bracelets are here to remind the two of you of your unique bond. Each one is handmade with black and gray hematite beads that spell out “best friends” in morse code and have a stretchy black nylon cord to fit over most wrists.

Gorjana

Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet $65 Buy Now 1

For the pal who’s always been by your side, consider splurging on this Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet that’s designed with an 18k gold plated chain and 18k gold vermeil plate. To make it extra special, you can have the plate engraved with a word, joke, initials, date and more.

And, for more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best Galentines Day gifts, how to recreate Swift’s Eras tour wardrobe and the best toe rings.