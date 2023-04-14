Flourishing Florals: The 6 Best Flower Crowns for Coachella & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Flower power is taking over.

When it comes to fashionable headgear, flower crowns are perfect for music festivals, weddings, bridal showers, baby showers, proms and other occasions.

Like platforms and corsets, floral headpieces date back centuries, despite being mostly associated with modern culture. Judging by how long they’ve been around, floral crowns never go out of style, and they’re perfect for casual and formal occasions.

With Coachella kicking off on Friday (April 14), we searched around the web to find the six of best flower crowns from Amazon and Etsy (based on customer reviews). And for those crafty enough to make them at home, we’ve included a step-by-step guide to DIY flower crowns.

Fresh as a daisy! A sweet and simple flower crown adorned with artificial yellow flowers and baby’s breath. This daisy yellow headband is pictured above but you can get this floral crown in a variety of colors including velvet red, sunflower blue and flower fuchsia that “look amazing and are adjustable,” per a customer review. Click here for similarly priced floral headbands on Amazon.

Create a whimsical boho look with this “absolutely beautiful” flower crown made with an easy-tie floral wreath of artificial flowers and leaves.

This handmade wildflower crown from Etsy combines dried flowers, grass and berries, and it’s “Everything I’ve ever wanted,” according to one happy customer.

“Inexpensive and adorable.” This rose flower crown is one of more than a dozen floral wreaths that are available from this particular seller. The adjustable crown is made with handmade silk flowers.

Need a flower crown for less than $10? This “awesome” flower garland is made from paper flowers and fabric leaves. The flower crown is available in an assortment of colors and designs. Click here for a four-pack of flower crowns ($9.99).

This Frida Khalo-inspired floral headband is made from colorful assortment of fabric flowers. The crown is sold by a star seller on Etsy and according to one review, “It’s even more beautiful in person.”

DIY: How to Make a Flower Crown

Making your own flower crown is easier than you might realize, though it might cost you more than a pre-made flower crown, depending on how much your supplies cost. Fortunately, Pro Flowers put together a four-step guide to making your own flower crown.

To get started, you’ll need floral tape, scissors, a roll of craft wire or twine; real or artificial flowers and greenery to fill in the crown. Some of the statement flowers recommended for flower crowns include daisy, spray rose, dahlia, peony, anemone and carnations.

Baby’s breath, poms, astilbe, statice flowers, snapdragon, myrtle, ivy, leather fern, eucalyptus and lemon leaf are some of the recommended filler flowers. For greenery, Pro Flowers recommends ivy, myrtle, dusty miller, lemon leaf and eucalyptus.

Before you begin the crown construction, measure your head with the wire to determine sizing. Next, create flower bunches by wrapping the stems together with floral tape. Pro Flowers recommends making around eight flowers for the crown.

Combining statement florals with filler flowers will give you a more balanced flower crown and centering a selection of flowers will create a floral focal point, Pro Flowers notes. After you have your flower bunches made, use craft wire or floral tape to attach them to the crown one.

If you’re using fresh flowers, Pro Flowers suggests making your flower crown a couple of days in advance and keeping it in the fridge. You can refresh the flowers by spraying them with water.

See the full flower crown guide here.