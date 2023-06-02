One Call Away: These Flip Phones Are Gen Z-Approved

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Touchscreen, flat smartphones are the it cell phone to own, but newer models have continued to grow in size unlike our pocket space. Since the ’90s have made a sweeping comeback among fashion there’s a new accessory everyone (especially Gen Z) is scrambling to own: a flip phone. Celebrities like previous Billboard Hot 100 chart topper Ed Sheeran and “Alone” singer Kim Petras have hopped on the trend with Sheeran even preferring the old school model as it helps him limit social media usage, which he said in The Collector’s Edition podcast.

Petras even remembers growing up with the phone during the early 2000s. “In the early 2000s, people I looked up to had the iconic pink Razr and it was the coolest accessory,” she said in a statement for Motorola.

Owning a flip phone doesn’t mean completely giving up all the features a smartphone carries — newer models are bringing you the best of both worlds with touchscreen capabilities, HD cameras, app usage and more. All paired with the famous screen flip feature, of course.

Whether you’re looking to cut down your screen time or want a more compact, portable phone to carry in your tote bag, flip phones make it easy to stay connected — without having to lug around a tablet-sized smartphone in your hand.

In anticipation of the Motorola Razr Plus being released on June 23, we rounded up a list of flip phones to shop in a range of versions from styles with just the basics to new flip phones featuring the latest tech. Check below to shop our picks for the best flip phones to own in 2023!

Best Buy

Samsung – Galaxy Z Flip4 $999.99 Buy Now 1

Get all the characteristics of a smartphone shrunk down into a portable flip phone design with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. It comes in four colors to customize to your liking and comes with flex mode allowing you to use the top portion to video call friends while browsing the Internet on the bottom half.

Best Buy

Nokia 2780 Flip | Unlocked | Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile | Blue $89.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Go back to basics with the Nokia 2780 Flip Phone, which is not only an affordable option but comes with all the necessities including talk, text and a camera. Just note that a SIM card is not included.

Motorola

Motorola razr+ $999.99 Buy Now 1

The Motorola Razr+ is not only Petras-approved, but aims to be the phone for content creators and it’s already getting rave reviews. It turns your smartphone into a fashionable accessory you can carry with you and shoot video, snap pictures, text, call, use social media and more. It won’t be available for pre-order until June 16, but until then, you can register to be notified of presale and once it’s available you’ll be able to purchase it through phone carriers or grab it universally unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy and Motorola.

Walmart

Alcatel – My Flip 2 Prepaid Tracfone $43 Buy Now 1

Flip on over to Alcatel’s prepaid flip phone featuring only the essentials. Whether you’re traveling or just want to declutter your accessories, this phone will enable you to call, text, surf YouTube and even use a maps feature.

Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular Verve Snap $69 Buy Now 1

Keep things simple and under $100 with this flip phone from Consumer Cellular. It’s compact enough to throw in your purse, pocket or backpack and will allow you to call and send text messages without the distraction of social media.