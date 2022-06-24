The 4 Best Electric Scooters Under $600: Gotrax, Segway & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Sky-high gas prices have forced commuters to find new ways to get around. If you’re looking for an eco-friendly way to get to work or school, an electric scooter might be perfect.
The battery-powered devices are becoming more popular, due in part to gas prices, but after a sales slump in 2019 and 2020, the electric scooter industry is bouncing back. The global scooter market is expected to reach $111 billion by 2030. Even Justin Bieber has jumped on the trend.
To get you started on an electric scooter journey, we’ve compiled a list of four of the best-rated electric scooters that you can buy for less than $600.
Electric scooters can range in price from less than $100 (like this adjustable scooter from SereneLife) to well over $1,000 (like this Bugatti Scooter). For those of you who don’t have the budget for a $1,200 Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter, our list features cheaper alternatives.
See more below.
The Ninebot Scooter from Segway is recommended for shorter commutes and is one of the cheaper scooters in the Segway lineup. Manufactured with aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with a powerful 250W motor, Segway Ninebot ES1L can reach up to 12.4 miles and accommodate a max load of 220 pounds. A spring in the front shock absorber is designed to cushion the rider from bumps and dips, and 8-inch inner-support hollow tires provide maximum comfort. The Ninebot features front electronic, and rear foot brakes ensure braking safety.
Gotrax started out making hoverboards and has since expanded into electric scooters and electric bikes. The Gotrax Revival is a high-capacity scooter with a maximum travel range of up to 12 miles and a 36V/5.2AH battery that recharges in about four hours. The adult electric powered scooter features a quiet, 250W motor with a top speed of 15. 5 MPH and max load of 220 pounds. The scooter can tackle steep small hills with ease, making it a perfect commuting. It features a rear disc braking and anti-lock braking system and a LED display that shows current speed, speed modes, battery life, and more. Other features include a 5.7″ wide deck so that both feet can fit comfortably; a soft anti-slip pedal, and cruise control.
The Hiboy S2 Pro has a 25-mile travel range before the battery needs to be recharged. This sleek scooter offers smooth cruising and accelerating thanks in part to a 500W motor, customized cruise and speed control, a double breaking system, and 10-inch solid tires providing maximum comfort — even on rough surfaces. The portable, folding structure makes it great for commuting and storing away.
Cruise in style with the NIU KQi2 Pro electric scooter. An alternative to the Segway, the KQi2 Pro is equipped with a high-capacity, 365Wh lithium battery and a 300W Motor with up to 600W output delivering max speeds of up to 17.4 mph, a 15 percent hill grade climbing ability, and an approximate travel range of up to 31 miles (the battery takes six hours to fully charge). The improved 10-inch Unstoppable Tubeless Tires deliver excellent shock absorption, while a dual braking system (front, drum brake, and rear electric brake) provides safer and more stable stopping. The KQi2 Pro also features a high-powered Halo headlight, braking lights, and a mechanical bell.