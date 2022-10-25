The 10 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals on Monday (Oct. 24), joining Walmart, Target and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday takes place on Nov. 25.
Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons must-have electronics, including TVs and projectors, cell phones, headphones, appliances, laptops, computers, tablets, sound bars, speakers, streaming devices, gaming gear and video games, cameras, camcorders, and wearable tech, in addition to sales on Blu-rays and DVDs, toys, games, streaming platforms, furniture, beauty/personal care items, fitness equipment and more.
This isn’t the first time that Best Buy has served up early Black Friday sales. The retail giant rolled out Black Friday deals in July, as an alternative to Prime Day, and again in early October to rival Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale.
Earlier this month, Best Buy launched Member Mondays, which gives Totaltech and My Best Buy members exclusive access to some of our hottest deals of the season. Member Mondays debuted with a 48-hour flash sale featuring hundreds of deals on fan favorite tech, like TVs, headphones, smartphones and other essentials.
And the early Black Friday deals are back in rotation! To make things easier for you, we dug through some of the big-ticket sale items to find 10 of the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, computers and other electronics.
See more below.