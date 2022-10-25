The 10 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals on Monday (Oct. 24), joining Walmart, Target and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday takes place on Nov. 25.

Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons must-have electronics, including TVs and projectors, cell phones, headphones, appliances, laptops, computers, tablets, sound bars, speakers, streaming devices, gaming gear and video games, cameras, camcorders, and wearable tech, in addition to sales on Blu-rays and DVDs, toys, games, streaming platforms, furniture, beauty/personal care items, fitness equipment and more.

This isn’t the first time that Best Buy has served up early Black Friday sales. The retail giant rolled out Black Friday deals in July, as an alternative to Prime Day, and again in early October to rival Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale.

Earlier this month, Best Buy launched Member Mondays, which gives Totaltech and My Best Buy members exclusive access to some of our hottest deals of the season. Member Mondays debuted with a 48-hour flash sale featuring hundreds of deals on fan favorite tech, like TVs, headphones, smartphones and other essentials.

And the early Black Friday deals are back in rotation! To make things easier for you, we dug through some of the big-ticket sale items to find 10 of the best early Black Friday deals on TVs, computers and other electronics.

See more below.

Best Buy

Lenovo - Ideapad 1i 14-Inch HD Laptop $99 $249.99 Buy Now 1

Best Buy

Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 $599.99 $929.99 Buy Now 1

Best Buy

LG 48- Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $569.99 $1,299.99 Buy Now 1

Samsung

Samsung 55-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV $999.99 $1,499.99 Buy Now 1

Best Buy

Turtle Beach - Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset $139.99 $199.99 Buy Now 1

Amazon

Bests Studio 3 Headphones $149.99 $349.99 Buy Now 1

Best Buy

HP OMEN 27-Inch IPS LED QHD FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor $249.99 $399.99 Buy Now 1

Best Buy

Sony - Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Video Camera $999.99 $1,599.99 Buy Now 1

Best Buy

Google Pixel 6 $299 $449 Buy Now 1

Best Buy