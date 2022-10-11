Come Clean: The Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Looking for a sale on vacuum cleaners? You’re in luck!

Amazon is slashing prices for Prime Day 2.0. The iRobot Rumba i2 vacuums is one of the many deals that you can shop for the Prime Day Early Access sale, which launched on Tuesday (Oct. 11).

Whether you plan to buy essentials or start your holiday shopping ahead of Black Friday, Amazon’s two-day sale offers some of the year’s deepest discounts.

Find discounts on must-have electronics such as TV’s, headphones, laptops, notebooks computers, Amazon devices for kids, along with furniture, clothing, large and small appliances, speakers, beauty items, personal care items and home essentials, kitchenware, bedding and mattresses and of course, vacuums!

Right now, you can save up to 49% on Roomba vacuums during Prime Day. The sale applies to the Roomba i2, i4, Roomba 671 and iRobot Brava jet m6. Amazon’s i2 vacuum bundle deal includes a Roomba i2 vacuum and Echo Dot (3rd generation) smart speaker, so you can listen to music and more, while the Roomba cleans.

iRobot Roomba i2 (2152) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $199.99 $389.98 49% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Roomba maps your home as it goes along so that it know where it has cleaned. Intelligent, straight line navigation helps the device clean logically in neat rows.

Roomba i2 features a premium, 3-stage cleaning system and 10x the power-lifting suction capabilities (compared to the Roomba 600), and patented dual, multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types (and it won’t get tangled up with pet hair).

Roomba i2 also has voice control capabilities via the iRob Home app (it works with Google Voice and Alexa) and is compatible with the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal (sold separately) allowing the i2 to empty itself for up to 60 days.

Looking for alternatives to the Roomba? Save up to $300 off Shark vacuums, hair dryers and air purifiers during Prime Day. Check below for additional sales on robot vacuums.

eufy by Anker BoostiQ Robo Vac $129.99 $229 43% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV753 $149.99 $229.99 35% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Samsung Jet Bot Cordless Robot Vacuum $399 $599 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1