Here Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals for Music Lovers: Tech, Beauty, Fashion & More

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (to shop)!

With the rise in online shopping popularity, Cyber Monday has become a major part of the weekend following Thanksgiving. Stores and sites have already been getting a head start on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday madness by posting early deals — perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on holiday shopping to avoid shipping delays or out-of-stock wishlist items.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the best Cyber Monday deals for 2022. We’ll be updating this page during Cyber Monday, so bookmark this link and come back to check out the latest deals.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday takes place every year on the Monday after Thanksgiving, and this year it’s Monday, Nov. 28 but some deals may run throughout the week.

What Are the Best 2022 Cyber Monday Deals?

While Amazon is a go-to site for the best deals across tech, beauty, fashion, home and more, so many retailers and online sites are also offering deals. Target, Walmart and Best Buy have big Cyber Monday sales, and a lot of smaller sites are also launching 2022 Cyber Monday deals.

Now’s the time to shop for expensive items, as Cyber Monday is also your best chance to get savings on items that typically don’t go on sale, such as at-home fitness equipment, digital cameras and drones.

Macy’s, Kohl’s, Saks 5th Avenue, Home Depot, Wayfair, Apple, Casper, Saatva, Purple Mattress, Bed Bath & Beyond and JC Penney are also offering Cyber Monday deals. Check out QVC’s Cyber Monday deals too, which you can shop online at QVC.com.

What Are the Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals This Year?

Amazon is offering countless deals and discounts, and even has a Cyber Monday page which offers limited-time deals across a variety of categories including up to 68% off Echo devices, up to 46% off Shark vacuums and hair tools, up to 47% off Fire Tablets, up to 40% off Samsung, LG, HP, Dell and more, up to 54% off Blink smart security cameras, up to 40% off Beats earbuds, up to 31% off Sony TVs, up to 30% off LG OLED and Nano TVs, up to 34% off select laptops and desktop computers, up to 61% off watches and jewelry, up to 40% off kitchen essentials, and up to 47% off electrics scooters.

Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here to score the discounts. See more Amazon Cyber Monday deals here.

What Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals for Music Lovers?

Cyber Monday presents a great opportunity to score your favorite merch and streaming subscriptions at a discount. Although Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music haven’t announced 2022 Cyber Monday deals, Amazon Music Unlimited is currently offering three months free. And if you’re looking for TV streaming deals, HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video, Peacock, Sling TV, Philo, and Paramount+ are just some of the platforms that are offering Cyber Monday deals ending soon. See more here.

Below, find a roundup of merch for music lovers.

Amazon

BUY NOW: $13.99 $19.99 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

With a plethora of BTS gear and collectibles available at Weverse and other retailers (i.e. Amazon), it’s easy to spend your entire budget on merch BTS merch. One of the cute but affordable merch items that we found online is this BTS Canvas Shoulder Bag for $11. The bag has adjustable straps, a zipper closure, and it measures 15.2 inches x 3.5 inches x 13.4 inches. Find more BTS gifts here.

Etsy

Midnights Journal $14.80 $18.50 Buy Now 1

Swifties can jot down all of their deepest thoughts, favorite songs, and more in this Taylor Swift Midnights Journal. This cute little gift features 140 dotted pages housed in a durable spiral bound journal notebook.

Amazon

Harry Styles: And the Clothes he Wears $24.99 $30 Buy Now 1

Step into Harry Styles closet in this coffee-table book that will make a great gift for fans. The book features over 100 pictures of Styles and his pop-idol inspirations. Shop more gifts for Stylers here.

Hot Topic

BLACKPINK Kill This Love Throw Blanket $17.34 $28.90 Buy Now 1

Attention, Blinks! Winter is coming, so why not cuddle up in a BlackPink blanket? While you might not be able to get your hands on BlackPink Oreos (at least not in the U.S.), this plush blanket is one of several merch items including bracelets, rings, and apparel on sale at Hot Topic (save 60% off sitewide for Cyber Monday). Check out our roundup of the best BlackPink merch here.

Lego

Spice Girls Lego Brickheadz Set $34.99 $49.99 Buy Now 1

“Tell me what you want, what you really, really want?” If you’re a fan of the Spice Girls, snag this adorable Lego Brickheads set is 30% off at Leggo.com. The collection was released earlier this year to celebrate of the 25th anniversary of Spice World.

Courtesy of Nixon

Nixon x Rolling Stones Time Teller Watch $131.25 $175 Buy Now 1

Nixon unveiled a line of watches inspired by the Rolling Stones over the summer and they’re currently on sale. The Nixon x Rolling Stones Time Teller features a simple yet sophisticated design with the signature tongue logo and is available in gold, red or black. Nixon is offering up to 25% off sitewide for a limited time only.

Mattel

BUY NOW: $ $55.00 100% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Gloria Estefan’s signature Barbie is discounted to $46 at Amazon. The Barbie doll was released for Estefan’s birthday in September. Barbie’s Signature collection also unveiled Barbie dolls of Tina Turner Barbie and David Bowie this year.

Amazon

I Say Hello, You Say Goodbye Doormat $22.39 $27.99 Buy Now 1

This Beatles doormat will make you do a double take. The groovy design is inspired by the Fab Four’s 1967 hit, “Hello, Goodbye,” and the legendary Abby Road album cover. The 30-inch x 17-inch door mat is made from eco-friendly coconut coir with a no-slip backing.

Our Place x Selena Gomez Always Pan $95 $130 Buy Now 1

Nothing says holidays quite like delicious meals and desserts! Selena Gomez’s Our Place collection, which includes pots, pans, cups, and flatware, is on sale for Cyber Monday. Save up to 40% off select styles (available in rose and blue).

Macy's

CRUX x Marshmello 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer $59.99 $129.99 Buy Now 1

Also making the list of kitchen essentials: Air fryers. The Crux x DJ Marshmello 8 qt. air fryer featured above is available in white, black, violet and green — and marked down $70 at Best Buy. Marshmello debuted a cookware collab with Crux in September. Find more details here.

BUY NOW: $24.99 $31.95 22% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Keep your vinyl records in tip-top shape by using the Vinyl Buddy Cleaning Kit. This kit also makes a great stocking stuffer or White Elephant gift for music lovers.

What Are the Best Tech Cyber Monday Deals 2022?

Expect a number of Cyber Monday laptop deals, on popular brands like Microsoft, HP laptops and Google Chromebooks.

Best Buy

Sony - XP500 Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker with Water Resistance - Black $299.99 $399.99 Buy Now 1

Planning a holiday party? Keep the music going all night with the Sony XP500 Portable Bluetooth Speaker which is includes 20 hours of battery and a portable design. For more options, read out list of the best speakers for music lovers.

Good news for gamers! Speakers meant for PC gaming and gaming headsets for gamers and streamers alike are all expected to go on sale. While we’re on the topic of gaming, make sure to snatch some original Nintendo Switch deals to be snapped up from now through Cyber Monday. See the latest Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals here. Pick up a game of Animal Crossing and its cute amiibo cards too, as Animal Crossing New Horizons just launched its new 2.0 update with a ton of cool new features.

Amazon

BUY NOW: $24.95 $49.95 50% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones are 50% off for Cyber Monday. Jam away to music wirelessly for up to 40 hours (quick charge the headphones for five minutes to get two hours of playtime). It’s always a great time to snatch Apple products when they’re on sale too. Right now, the AirPods Pro are on sale for under $200. Find more bluetooth headphones here.

Best Buy

Victrola Premiere V1 Sound Bar Music System, Set of 2 $350.99 $499.99 Buy Now 1

The Victrola Premium V1 Turntable System is touted as “the best sounding and best-looking record player stereo system ever made.” The system pairs retro with modern elements by bringing the V1 Stereo Turntable and S1 Subwoofer together and includes powerful, two-way internal stereo speakers, Bluetooth, TV connectivity, and a multi-function remote control. Find more record players and turntables here.

What Are the Best Beauty Cyber Monday Deals 2022?

Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale features over 400 deals of up to 50% off. The sale ends Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3 a.m. ET/2 a.m. CT.

Ulta carries big-name beauty brands like Rare Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Urban Decay, BH Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Too Faced and many more — plus fragrances including Ariana Grande’s fragrance collection and other scents. Cyber Monday deals are also available at Sephora, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Charlotte Tilbury, Pat McGrath Labs, Amazon, Nordstrom. See more beauty deals here.

Ulta

Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum $68 + free gift with purchase Buy Now 1

Billie Eilish’s perfume isn’t on sale for Cyber Monday but you get a free gift with purchase thanks to Ulta’s Black Friday promo. Choose from a free robe or throw with a $65+ fragrance purchase. Offer valid through Dec. 31 or while supplies last.

YSL Beauty

YSL Libre Eau de Toilette $66.50 $95 Buy Now 1

Speaking of scents, Yves St. Laurent’s Libre perfume is on sale at YSL Beauty. Dua Lipa stars in the latest campaign for the beloved fragrance.

Haus Labs

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga PHD Hybrid Lip Oil $19.20 $24 Buy Now 1

Keeping your lips hydrated can be more challenging in the winter, but lip oil can help! Haus Labs by Lady Gaga’s PHD Hybrid Lip Oil is one of the brand’s best-sellers and features a “hydrating wash of sheer, high-shine, non-sticky color.” The tinted lip oil is available in five different colors including sheer cherry, sheer orange and neutral. Take 25% off sitewide during the Haus Labs Cyber Monday sale.

Fenty Skin The Daily Duo Mini Cleanser + Toner Serum $12 $18 Buy Now 1

Sephora’s website is offering a slight discount off Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, including mega popular Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, and this amazing Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials that includes the best-selling Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream and the Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss’r Luscious Lip Balm in Hint Hint. Over at Fenty.com, the Daily Duo Mini Cleanser is on sale for $12 along with other great savings. Plus, you’ll also get a free puffer purse when you spend $125 or more at Fenty.com (today only).

Shop the Fenty Beauty and Skin deals at Fenty.com and on Sephora’s website here and here.

What Are the Best Fashion Cyber Monday Deals This Year?

Big clothing retailers will likely be offering Cyber Monday fashion deals this year, including Amazon, Nike, Ugg, H&M, Zara, Uniqlo, Kate Spade, Nordstrom, Tory Burch, The North Face, J. Crew H&M, Skims, Abercrombie & Fitch, Free People, Nasty Gal, Urban Outfitters, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Gap.

Adidas, Reebok, Crocs, Steve Madden, and FootLocker.com are among the big footwear Cyber Monday discounts, so make sure to check their sites. Reebok is offering 60% of items here.

Savage Fenty

Savage Fenty Curve Alert Medium-Impact Sports Bra $2 for $29 $59.95 Buy Now 1

Savage x Fenty Black Friday Takeover! Rihanna’s lingerie empire is hosting an epic sale of up to 70% off sitewide through Nov. 28. Savings include 50% off Savage x Fenty sport styles, 2 for $29 bras, $25 onesies and robes, and up to 70% off sleep and loungewear.

Yitty

Fenty Skin The Daily Duo Mini Cleanser + Toner Serum $79.95 $99.95 Buy Now 1

Save up to 70% off at Fabletics. The sale includes pieces from Lizzo’s Yitty collection like this cozy “one-and-done baddie.” Serving up soft and cozy with sexy vibes, this zipper onesie is available in festive red, along with grey and black and features heart-shaped back pockets in the back. Shop Yitty slippers here.

Tee Public

Blondie Retro T-Shirt $13 $24 Buy Now 1

Save up to 40% off sitewide for Cyber Monday at TeePublic. Click here to shop more band tees.

Amazon

BUY NOW: $18.99 $19.99 5% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Whether you’re a country music fan or a lover of western glam, a cowboy hat is closet staple that you can wear to concerts and more. Beyoncé loves cowboy hats, and they’re a signature accessory for country music stars. There’s also a chance that the popular of Yellowstone has helped make country western style even bigger. Stetson and Resistol are a couple of the popular brands, but if you’re looking for something cheap and affordable, this cowboy hat is on sale for $15 at Amazon.

Ariat

Ariat Women's Heritage R Toe Western Boot $127.96 $159.95 Buy Now 1

From the ranch to the dance floor! The cowboy boots pictured above feature a classic R toe showcasing a traditional cowgirl look with modern comfort and support, premium full-grain leather foot and upper with a scoured and distress heel. Find more cowboy boots on sale here.