Corsets Are in High Demand: Here’s How to Rock the Look for Less

Billie Eilish attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From Billie Eilish to Bridgerton, corsets are having a major fashion moment!

Eilish rocked an eco-friendly Gucci corset dress to the 2022 Met Gala, and she wasn’t the only star channeling the “gilded glamour” theme in a corseted look. Gigi Hadid wore a custom Versace corset ensemble and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney wore a corseted gown by Tory Burch.

Google searches for corsets jumped more than 335% after the Met Gala, according to Nasty Gal. If you happen to be a a fan of the mid-19th-century look, we’re here to help make things easier. Below, find a list of corset tops in a variety of different patterns and designs. Whether you’re looking for long sleeve, short sleeve, balloon sleeve or strapless, you’re sure to find something suitable on our list.

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

For more fashion recommendations, be sure to read our picks for the best platform heels, crochet bikinis that you need to own, must-have sequin jumpers and stylish sunglasses under $25.

Cider

Floral Corset Tank Top $20 Buy Now 1

You can’t miss with a floral print — especially in the spring. This sleeveless, polyester corset tank from Cider is made from 100% polyester and features ruching in the back.

Amazon

Corski Women's Mesh Bustier Long Sleeve Corset $28.99 Buy Now 1

If sleeves are more you style, check out this off-the-shoulder mesh bustier at Amazon. The shirt features semi-sheer sleeves with a zipper back and is available in blue, black, pink or white, in sizes XS-XL.

Nasty Gal

Printed Seam Detail Strappy Corset Top $19 $38 50% OFF Buy Now 1

A figure-flattering but casual corset top with an angelic design. The Printed Seam Detail Strappy Corset Top from Nasty Gal can be worn with cargo pants and other casual bottoms.

Cider

Kiss Me Pink Corset Top $22 Buy Now 1

Pretty in pink! This baby pink corset top features white floral details and bow detail straps on each shoulder. The top is almost sold out but you can purchase it in an XS. See more Cider corsets here.

Shein

Lace Up Back Tube Top $15 $ Buy Now 1

For a modernized version of the corset, try a tube top like this green version from Shein. The top is a hit among customers with over 3,000 positive reviews. It laces up in the back and is available in green, black and burgundy in sizes S(2) to L (8/10).

Shein

Puff Sleeve Embroidered Flower Milkmaid Top $9 $ Buy Now 1

This Puff Sleeve Embroidered Flower Milkmaid Top is made of mostly polyester with a little bit of stretch and sheer back. The top comes in sizes S (4) to L(8/10).

Pretty Little Thing

Black Bardot Balloon Sleeve Corset Top $29 $48 40% OFF Buy Now 1

Let’s not forget about balloon sleeves! This corset from Pretty Little Thing features a bardot neckline, balloon sleeves and a zipper in the back. The top comes in three different colors (black, white, and green) in sizes ranging from 0-12.

Free People

Lights Out Corset $78 $ Buy Now 1

Want more variety? The Light Out Corset from Free People comes in four different color combos, including the red floral design pictured above. The strapless top has a fitted silhouette with a hook front closure and ruffled bottom hem.