Beach Essentials: 4 Coolers With Speakers to Keep Drinks Chilled — and Blast Your Summer Playlist

Beach days are basically an essential during the summer, but before you can sprawl out and lounge on the sand, you need to make sure you pack some travel necessities beforehand.

Spending the day by the water doesn’t just require just a crochet bikini with a towel, you may need some sunscreen, a bucket hat to keep your head cool, a portable speaker and some sips and treats to fill you up. Hand space is limited, though, and the best way to condense everything is through versatile accessories such as a beach cooler with speakers.

Keep your drinks and snacks cool and fresh, and play your favorite songs all at the same time — without having to make an extra trip to the car. Whether you’re throwing a backyard BBQ or just looking to lounge in front of the ocean, a portable cooler with speakers will decrease the amount of things you need to pack no matter where or what you’re doing.

To make sure you find a quality and trendy model to show off, we did the digging and found reviewer-loved styles you won’t want to leave home without.

Keep reading to shop highly reviewed options below.

Igloo KoolTunes Boombox Cooler $119.99 $149.99 20% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Igloo is stepping things up with this vibrant cooler featuring two 5-watt built-in speakers that’s Bluetooth compatible and can play up to 10 hours of music on a single charge. Not only that, but it’s currently at the lowest price its been for the past 30 days.

Sunnylife Beach Cooler Box Sounds $160 Buy Now 1

Bring a touch of retro style to your beach setup with Sunnylife’s Beach Cooler. The design can connect with Bluetooth, FM radio, AUX and USB to play your favorite podcasts, audio books, radio shows, songs and more. The model can play up to six hours of audio on a single charge.

Super Real Rechargeable Speaker Cooler $89.00 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Super Real’s speaker cooler is bringing all the insulation and audio with its colorful yet compact design. Besides speakers for blasting music, it also includes a power bank to charge your phone, allowing you to have your beach dance party and keep your phone fully charged.

Margaritaville Cooler Bluetooth Speaker $39.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Consider this one with Margaritaville vibes. The cooler is packed with insulation to keep your sodas or musician-backed wine nice and chilled. The extra front pocket allows for added storage, while the speakers are built with a bass-pumping punch.

