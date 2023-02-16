Best Cookware Deals: The Cast Iron Always Pan Is Officially on Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Cast iron cookware has been used around the world for centuries. The first known use of cast iron cookware dates back to 220 A.D. during China’s Han Dynasty, but cast iron didn’t become popularized until the kitchen stove debuted in the 19th century.

Flash forward to the 21st century, and Our Place has improved on a classic. Last year, Our Place debuted a cast iron edition of the best-selling Always Pan that takes multifunctional to the next level.

Made from heirloom-quality enameled cast iron, the eight-in-one pan possesses “superior browning” capabilities, heat resistance up to 500-degrees without the lid, plus it’s easy to clean.

And for the first time since Black Friday, the Cast Iron Always Pan is officially on sale. This sizzling deal ends on Feb. 28, so if you want to score the 10-inch pan at a discount, now would be the time to snag one. (There’s no telling when it’ll be back on sale.)

Based on hundreds of positive reviews, the cast iron pan is especially great because of its non-stick surface and even cooking. (Although cast iron retains heat, it doesn’t always heat as evenly as copper or aluminum, which is what makes the cast iron Always Pan feature especially perfect.) The pan also heats up quickly and looks “gorgeous” in any kitchen, customers say.

The Cast Iron Always Pan is available in seven different colors, including charcoal, blue salt, steam (white), sage (green), spice (black), sear (coral) and lavender.

Need kitchen accessories? Our Place has you covered there too! The pot comes with a Nesting Beachwood Spatula and custom silicone grips, so you can carry it around without worrying about burning your hands.

If you’re looking for more deals, check our these discounted bundles from Our Place and keep reading for a roundup of cookware sales.

