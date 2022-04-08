Here Are the Best Earplugs to Help Protect Your Hearing at Concerts

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Concerts, tours and music festivals are back in full swing. Music lovers preparing to see their favorite artists on stage — some for the first time in years — might want to invest in a pair of earplugs. According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, prolonged exposure to loud music can damage cells in the inner ear and cause noise-induced hearing loss or tinnitus. Anything above 85 decibels can damage your hearing, and most live concerts reach 100 decibels near where the audio console is set up.

With that in mind, we’ve compiled some great options on Amazon for earplugs to help protect your hearing at concerts. While you only need an Amazon account to purchase from Amazon, having a Prime account comes with so many more benefits — including discounts, fast and free delivery, and access to movies and TV shows via Prime Video. Check out the 30-day free trial here.

See below for the best earplugs for concerts.

Mumba Aluminum Advanced Filter Technology Ear Protection

The advanced filter technology in these soft, hypoallergenic reusable earplugs reduces noise up to 24 decibels evenly “to maintain the full spectrum of sound while protecting hearing.” The earplugs promise crisp, clear sound that won’t muffle music or voices.

Eargasm Smaller Ear Earplugs

Regular earplugs don’t usually fit your ears? No problem. This Eargasm pair comes with with two pairs of different sized earplug shells that fit most small to normal ear sizes. Insert the included pair of attenuation filters into preferred shell size and earplugs are ready for immediate use.

Mack's Ultra Soft Foam Earplugs

With a 33-decibel reduction, these versatile, noise blocking foam earplugs are great for all kinds of loud events. They’re also individually wrapped for portability.

ANBOW Waterproof Earplugs

These earplugs reduce noise by 32 decibels and are made of high-grade silicone material. They are BPA free, washable, reusable and, most importantly, waterproof so you can dance the night away without worrying about the sweat messing with your tech.

Alpine MusicSafe Pro High Fidelity Music Ear Plugs

The Alpine MusicSafe Pro noise reducing earplugs come with three types of filters. Choose between 16, 19 and 22 decibel reduction depending on your instrument, your place on stage, in the crowd or simply your preference.