7 Useful Gadgets That’ll Make Your Commute Seamless

Commuting anywhere — whether it’s to work, visit family or pick someone up from the many tours and festivals happening now — can be long if you don’t have the right music and devices with you. Instead of spending your drive or flight trying to fill the time, having the right commuter gadgets can make your journey all the more smooth.

Whether it’s a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones to drown out nearby chatter or a slim e-reader to dive into your collection of music books, we’ve found the best commuter gadgets to keep you plugged in and ready to tackle commutes of all types of transportation and lengths.

Keep scrolling to check out our picks of bestselling and highly rated devices for commuting from Amazon, Walmart and more.

Amazon

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones $169.00 $349.95 52% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Beats wireless headphones have garnered rave reviews — and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the Studio 3 model an Amazon Choice, but it’s rated 4.7 stars with over 30,000 shoppers giving it a five-star rating for its “excellent noise canceling and AMAZING battery life,” as one reviewer put it.

Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter $54.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Wireless headphones and earbuds have grown in popularity, but airplanes typically don’t have the Bluetooth capabilities for its in-flight entertainment — but that’s where the AirFly Pro comes in. Simply plug it into a headphone jack and you’ll be able to connect your wireless listening device straight to it. Plus, it’s compact enough to throw in a backpack, purse, fanny pack and more.

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) $139.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Our purses, suitcases and satchels don’t have enough room for more than two books at once, which is why a Kindle Paperwhite is such a great investment. You’ll have access to thousands of books in your own personal library without the added weight. You can also customize the text size, brightness and more to make it uniquely your own.

Walmart

Durecopow 20000mAh Solar Charger $25.99 $49.99 48% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Don’t let a low battery slow you down when you’re on the go. This portable charger is ideal for traveling, camping or just juicing your phone up at work. It doesn’t require a cable to charge itself up either thanks to the solar panel design that’ll keep it at a strong battery level wall you charge up to two devices at once. It even comes with a built-in compass and flashlight to adapt to your adventures.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $299.00 $359.99 17% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will allow you to track your fitness goals, text, call and even listen to music. For days you forget your phone at home or don’t want to dig around in your tote bag to find it, this watch will tell you everything with just a simple glance. Plus, it’s on sale!

Nintendo Switch $283.80 Buy Now 1

Take your gaming with you on the go with a compact Nintendo Switch. Whether you’re looking to sport you latest Legend of Zelda merch or just want to have a gaming session on the train, this device will let you do it all. Traveling with a friend? The Joy-Cons easily split for multiplayer action, so you can play together while you wait to reach your destination.

Best Buy

Ember Thermos $199.99 Buy Now 1

The Ember Thermos is the splurge-worthy accessory that will keep you coffee, tea and more at the perfect temperature — in style. Choose how hot or cold you want your drink using the touchpad and enjoy up to three hours of a full charge before needing to return it to its charging coaster. Bye, bye trips to the microwave!

