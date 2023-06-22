×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

7 Useful Gadgets That’ll Make Your Commute Seamless

From wireless transmitters to noise-canceling earbuds, these devices will make your travel smooth.

Commuter gadgets
Getty Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Commuting anywhere — whether it’s to work, visit family or pick someone up from the many tours and festivals happening now — can be long if you don’t have the right music and devices with you. Instead of spending your drive or flight trying to fill the time, having the right commuter gadgets can make your journey all the more smooth.

Explore

Explore

Billboard

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Whether it’s a solid pair of noise-canceling headphones to drown out nearby chatter or a slim e-reader to dive into your collection of music books, we’ve found the best commuter gadgets to keep you plugged in and ready to tackle commutes of all types of transportation and lengths.

Related

Edgar Berlanga Alexis Angulo

Edgar Berlanga vs. Jason Quigley: How to Watch the Boxing Showdown on DAZN

Keep scrolling to check out our picks of bestselling and highly rated devices for commuting from Amazon, Walmart and more.

black wireless over-ear headphones

Amazon

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$169.00 $349.95 52% OFF
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Beats wireless headphones have garnered rave reviews — and it’s easy to see why. Not only is the Studio 3 model an Amazon Choice, but it’s rated 4.7 stars with over 30,000 shoppers giving it a five-star rating for its “excellent noise canceling and AMAZING battery life,” as one reviewer put it.

white mini wireless transmitter

Amazon

Twelve South AirFly Pro Bluetooth Wireless Audio Transmitter
$54.99
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Wireless headphones and earbuds have grown in popularity, but airplanes typically don’t have the Bluetooth capabilities for its in-flight entertainment — but that’s where the AirFly Pro comes in. Simply plug it into a headphone jack and you’ll be able to connect your wireless listening device straight to it. Plus, it’s compact enough to throw in a backpack, purse, fanny pack and more.

black and white e-reader

Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)
$139.99
Buy Now From Amazon 1

Our purses, suitcases and satchels don’t have enough room for more than two books at once, which is why a Kindle Paperwhite is such a great investment. You’ll have access to thousands of books in your own personal library without the added weight. You can also customize the text size, brightness and more to make it uniquely your own.

black and orange

Walmart

Durecopow 20000mAh Solar Charger 
$25.99 $49.99 48% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

Don’t let a low battery slow you down when you’re on the go. This portable charger is ideal for traveling, camping or just juicing your phone up at work. It doesn’t require a cable to charge itself up either thanks to the solar panel design that’ll keep it at a strong battery level wall you charge up to two devices at once. It even comes with a built-in compass and flashlight to adapt to your adventures.

blue and black smartwatch

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
$299.00 $359.99 17% OFF
Buy Now From Amazon 1

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will allow you to track your fitness goals, text, call and even listen to music. For days you forget your phone at home or don’t want to dig around in your tote bag to find it, this watch will tell you everything with just a simple glance. Plus, it’s on sale!

black nintendo switch next to red and blue Joy-Cons

Nintendo Switch
$283.80
Buy Now 1

Take your gaming with you on the go with a compact Nintendo Switch. Whether you’re looking to sport you latest Legend of Zelda merch or just want to have a gaming session on the train, this device will let you do it all. Traveling with a friend? The Joy-Cons easily split for multiplayer action, so you can play together while you wait to reach your destination.

black electronic thermos on top of coaster

Best Buy

Ember Thermos
$199.99
Buy Now 1

The Ember Thermos is the splurge-worthy accessory that will keep you coffee, tea and more at the perfect temperature — in style. Choose how hot or cold you want your drink using the touchpad and enjoy up to three hours of a full charge before needing to return it to its charging coaster. Bye, bye trips to the microwave!

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best travel backpacks, luggage deals and travel necessities.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad