Hair Care Essentials: Coco & Eve’s Hair Heroes Set Is 50% Off — Shop It Here

Hair care brand Coco & Eve are celebrating summer in a big way with up to 50% off its value sets, which includes the highly rated Hair Heroes Gift Set. While Ulta’s 72-hour sale may be ending, that doesn’t mean your savings have to. During this limited-time sale, you can score everything from hair care essentials, to the brand’s popular self-tanning kits.

Give your hair the ultimate treatment with an entire set dedicated to helping your strands live their most healthy, shiny lives. Within the kit you’ll receive a hair mask, detangling brush, hair towel and travel drawstring bag — all for half off!

Hair Heroes Gift Set $45 $90 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

You’ll want to consider this kit — with its 4.8 star rating — the superhero of your hair routine. The formula aims to help mend split ends, tame frizzy strands, restore dry hair and improve overall hair texture — all in as little as 10 minutes. This is thanks to ingredients such as AcquaSeal Coconut, fig extract, shea butter and argan oil, which can help treat split ends and leave hair looking glossy and hydrated.

Reviewers are obsessed with how effective the hair mask formula is with one person labeling a “game changer” while another shopper claimed they “could tell the difference after just ONE use.”

Along with rave hair care reviews, Coco & Eve have more to celebrate this summer as an estimated 150,000 self-tanners have been sold this season, according to its website.

