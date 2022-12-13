The 25 Best Christmas Gifts Under $25

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Christmas is only 12 days away! If you’re on a tight budget, we’ve put together a list of fun and affordable gifts for everyone on your list.

From last-minute gift ideas to stocking stuffers, Secret Santa, White Elephant, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa gifts, this is the perfect list for shoppers who like to save while they spend.

Below, find a roundup of the 25 best gifts under $25. Featured among the roundup are just over 2 dozen thoughtful and useful gifts for men, women and kids, many of which include free shipping (click here to launch your free 30-day trial to Amazon Prime) and in-store pickup.

For more gift ideas, be sure to read Billboard’s 2022 Ultimate Gift Guide.

Amazon Courtesy of Amazon

Verkstar Karaoke Microphone for Kids & Adults $22.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Know someone who loves karaoke? This multi-functional karaoke mic can be used as a wireless microphone, Bluetooth speaker, recorder and music player. The LED mic is available in a handful of different colors including pink, black, gold, blue and rose gold.

Macy’s

Steve Madden Women’s 2-Pc Scarf and Rhinestone Set $24 $48 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

‘Tis the season for cozy gifts like this Steve Madden two-piece set, which includes a rhinestone beanie and matching scarf.

Amazon

Fender Custom Shop Guitar 2023 Boxed Daily Desk Calendar, 6″ x 5″ $15.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

A cool gift for guitar lovers, this 2023 Fender Guitar Calendar features photographs of one-of-a-kind Fender guitars.

Williams-Sonoma

Dolly Parton Advent Calendar $9.99 $39.95 75% off% OFF Buy Now 1

It’s not too late for advent calendars — especially ones with sweet treats like this Dolly Parton Advent Calendar. The calendar is filled with individually wrapped candies that happen to be some of the country icon’s favorites, including chocolates, caramels, gummies and mints.

Amazon

Lightsaber Chopsticks Light Up – LED Glowing Light Saber Star Wars Chop Sticks $11.97 $19.99 40% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Let the force be with your next meal! Light saber chopsticks are a great novelty gift for Star Wars fans. The glowing chopsticks are available in blue, green, red, pink and other colors.

Kohl’s

Men’s Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves $23.97 $39.95 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

A pair of warm, waterproof gloves are a seasonal necessity, so why not make it a gift? These Lands’ End nylon gloves feature polyester lining with palm grips and they’re available in black, blue, forest green and arctic grey (sizes S-XL).

Amazon

Irish Spring Original Clean Body Wash, 20 Oz, 2 Pack $8.49 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Irish Spring Body Wash Gift Pack ($10) is out of stock at Walmart but the double-pack set pictured above is an alternative option for around the same price. The set comes with two, 20-ounce bottles of Irish Spring Original Clean Moisturizing Body Wash.

Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slippers for Women and Men $23.99 $39.99 40% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Like walking on a cloud! The Joomra Pillow Slippers are made to wear indoor and outdoor slipper or as shower shoes. The unisex slides (available in dozens of different colors) are built with a 1.7-inch thick sole and designed with an anti-slip texture to prevent the foot from slipping out.

Macy’s

Martha Stewart Plush Holiday Bath Robe $18 $60 70% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This Martha Stewart Plush Holiday Bath Robe is available in the snowflake design pictured above as well as checkered buffalo and tartan plaid. Click here for more robes under $25 and here for our list of matching pajamas to rock for the holidays.

Amazon

BBTKCARE Noise Cancelling Headphones for Babies 3 Months to 2 Years $20.99 $29.99 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Shopping for babies? These tiny headphones are made to protect babies’ ears from all kinds of loud noises (concerts, parties, etc). Designed for babies ages three months to toddlers, the ultra-light headphones feature an adjustable headband with soft ear-cushions (zero pressure) and they’re available in a bunch of different colors such as pink, blue and green.

Walmart

Sesame Street Baby and Toddler Pajamas $10 $15.98 37% off% OFF Buy Now 1

More gift ideas for little ones, this Sesame Street pajama set comes with two pairs of pajamas for just $10 (while supplies last).

Amazon

BERIBES Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones $19.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Looking a for a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones for adults? The Beribes over-the-ear, foldable, Bluetooth headphones offer up to 65 hours of playtime — and they’re only $20 at Amazon.

Amazon

Wireless Charger, 3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station $23.99 $49.99 52% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This best-selling, 3-in-1 wireless charging station is a useful gift that techies can appreciate. Juice up an iPhone, AirPods and other Apple products all at once with this budget-friendly charging dock. Click here for Android charging options.

Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick [Blu-ray] $24.96 $31.99 22% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Gift the movie buff in your life with a physical copy of one of the year’s biggest blockbusters. The Top Gun Maverick Blu-ray includes a digital code to watch online, plus over 80 minutes of bonus features.

Walmart

Kenneth Cole Cologne Gift Set for Men $19.98 Buy Now 1

You can’t go wrong with cologne! This Kenneth Cole gift set includes three, mini-bottles of Kenneth Cole Black, Kenneth Cole Blue and Kenneth Cole Vintage Black cologne. Click here for other cologne and perfume gift sets to shop for the holidays.

Amazon

Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch $20.78 $65 68% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Who says you can’t get nice jewelry on a budget? The Anne Klein Women’s Bracelet Watch features a beautiful, rose-gold tone with a green dial and Roman numerals.

Macy’s

Giani Bernini Ornament Box with Cubic Zirconia Initial Pendant Necklace $18.99 $1000 98% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Elsewhere in the affordable jewelry department, a dazzling initial pendant necklace for less than $20. The Giani Bernini necklace features a cubic zirconia initial with an 18-inch chain and it comes in a festive ornament box.

Kay Jewelers

Men’s Wheat Chain Stainless Steel Necklace $14.99 $29.99 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a jewelry gift for guys? This stainless steel necklace from Kay Jewelers is on sale for $14.99 (regular $30). The chain measures 22-inches long and has a lobster clasp in the back.

Amazon

RUNBOX Mens Slim Wallet with Money Clip $16.06 $34.97 54% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Runbox men’s wallet is up to 54% off at Amazon in select colors including the orange and black design above as well as brown, and navy. The sleek and slim, vegan leather wallet comes equipped with an integrated money clip.

Total Wine & More

Sheelin Holiday Mini Gift Pack $16.99 $19.99 15% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Shopping for a boozy gift? The Sheelin Holiday Mini Gift Pack features a dozen flavors of Irish Cream ranging from tropical, sweet, and warming notes with classic flavors and yummy options such as Raspberry Cheesecake, Winter Spice, Creme Brulee, Mango, Snickerdoodle and more.

Amazon

Highly Pigmented Eye Makeup Palette $9.99 $13.99 29% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For the makeup junkies on your list, this eyeshadow palate from Prism Makeup contains ultra-pigmented shades, cool and warm-toned pigments and shades in soft smooth mattes, shimmery pressed pearl and dazzling metallic glitters. Make it a full set by adding these makeup brushes from e.l.f. cosmetics ($12) and stylish makeup bag ($13.99).

Target

Must-Have Lashes Mascara Gift Set $20 Buy Now 1

Don’t forget the lashes! The six-piece set includes mini e.l.f Lash It Loud Mascara and Enhancing Lash & Brow Serum, Wet ‘n Wild Mega Volume Mascara, essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, Milani Highly Rated Anti-Gravity Mascara and Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mini Mascara in Very Blank (shop false eyelashes here).

Aeropostale

Oversized Quilted Hooded Puffer $25 Buy Now 1

It’s cold outside! This cropped, oversized puffer from Aeropostale (available in sizes XS-XXL) features faux fur collar lining, zippered vertical hand pockets, a zippered front with a snap storm flap and it’s stuffed with a recycled down alternative material. For more puffers and parkas click here.

Amazon

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Mega Gemstone Dig Kit $19.99 $29.99 33% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Educational gifts can be fun! With the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit kids can dig in a real gem mine and excavate real crystal treasures. The set has 15 gemstones including pyrite, amethyst, tiger’s eye, fluorite, quartz, obsidian and aventurine. A chisel, brush and magnifying glass are included in the box.

Amazon

Art Alternatives Sketching & Drawing Art Set $15 $24.97 40% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For beginner and intermediate artists, this 112-piece fine art set contains 30 colored pencils, dozens of soft pastels, sketching pencils, metallic pencils, charcoal sticks, a sanding block, a ruler, a metal sharpener, kneaded eraser, sketch pad (9 inches x 12 inches) and more housed in a 17.5-inch x 8.75-inch carrying case.