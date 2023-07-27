9 Cheap Ticket Sites for Music Lovers to See Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

This year is jam-packed with tours and festivals around the world, from Eagles’ Long Goodbye tour to Lollapalooza 2023. No matter what kind of music lover you are, there are an endless amount of shows to attend. Unfortunately, purchasing tickets can be costly, and that doesn’t take into account the stress of getting a presale code (if applicable).

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

That’s where resale ticket brands come in. Instead of purchasing overpriced tickets from scalpers, there are numerous resale ticket sites that’ll provide cheap concert tickets to your favorite artists or festivals.

To take the work out of researching where to find reliable resale tickets, we did the research and rounded up the best cheap ticket sites, so you can see your favorite artists live while avoiding the disapproving look from your wallet.

Keep reading to see where to score affordable tickets to concerts and festivals year-round.

Vivid Seats $Starting at $22 Buy Now 1

Rather than wait in a virtual line, Vivid Seats gives you access to thousands of events from live sports, concerts and festivals. You search based on artist, team, venue and more, whether you’ve scored a travel deal or just want to stay local. When looking at tickets, some sales are verified with a checkmark to show they’re from what the site considers a “super seller” and the brand guarantees instant delivery to your smart device.

StubHub $Starting at $28 Buy Now 1

StubHub is another popular choice that people go to for grabbing resale tickets at a more affordable price. The site allows you to search by artists, genre or even in alphabetic order to see all artists playing this year. It also uses a verified Fan Protect to help protect you from scammers.

TicketNetwork $Starting at $39 Buy Now 1

TicketNetwork is a non-primary seller that aims to get tickets in your hands without having to worry about signing up for a presale. The brand does notify shoppers that some tickets may be sold at above face value, but it offers a place that helps minimize the risk of being scammed. You can also see a ranking of the most popular shows based on the genre of music.

Gametime $Starting at $16 Buy Now 1

Looking for cheap last-minute tickets? Gametime has gained attention for providing last-minute verified tickets for a more budget-friendly cost. Whether you’re waiting for day-of tickets of are looking for something to do on a Friday night, this site will show you what’s going on near you as well as sort by some of the hottest events of the year.

Ticketsmarter $Starting at $26 Buy Now 1

Ticketsmarter promises 100% guarantee when selling tickets and allow you to search based on music genre, venue and VIP packages. Tickets available are rated on a scale of “smartness” with the highest number being the best.

Ticket City $Starting at $34 Buy Now 1

Since 1990, Ticket City has been providing people with a place to buy and sell tickets to some of the most sought out performances. The brand offers 100% guarantee on tickets bought through the site and if that’s not the case, then Ticket City will provide you with comparable or better tickets than you ordered, or you’ll be offered a refund or a credit.

viagogo $Starting at $23 Buy Now 1

Viagogo is one of the largest reselling sites and provides a place where sellers can go to resell tickets above or below face value. For buyers, the brand uses security checks to ensure that transactions go smoothly and tickets being sold are legit.

Groupon $Starting at $20 Buy Now 1

Groupon won’t just give you a discount on restaurants or a promo on a manicure, the site also offers deals on concerts, festivals and live performances in your area or places you plan on traveling to. You can narrow down your search by the type of performance or search for specific shows.

Seat Geek $Starting at $25 Buy Now 1

Seat Geek categorizes everything based on trending shows, genre and what’s going on in your area. Once you click on your desired show, the brand breaks seat choice down by using a scale of 1-10 of how great a deal it is. You can also search for seats using the venue map to make sure you get exactly what you’re looking for.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best concert earplugs, venue-approved bags and portable chargers.