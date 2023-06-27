Sound Deal: Sony Is Blowing Out These Top-Rated Headphones for $12.99

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sony headphones used to cost a pretty penny, but the electronics company has come out with a line of budget headphones that pack a decent punch.

Case in point: these Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, which are on sale right now for just $12.99 on Amazon (originally $24.99+). For just 13 bucks, you get a pair of brand new, genuine Sony headphones for music, work, recording and more. This is not just one of the best Sony headphone deals online, but one of the best headphone deals – period.

Amazon

Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones $12.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Sony ZX Series Headphones feature 30mm neodymium dynamic drivers that deliver loud, peppy music with a well-balanced output of highs, mids and low-end bass.

Explore Explore Khalid See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The headphones are super lightweight (under five ounces!) and come with cushy earpads so they stay comfortable even while wearing for long periods of time. The headband is adjustable too, and Sony says its closed-back design helps to seal in sound.

What we like: the swiveling earcup design allows the headphones to fold flat when you’re traveling, so they tuck easily into your bag without taking up too much space.

You don’t have to worry about battery life here — these are traditional wired headphones, so they can plug-in directly to your laptop, phone or gaming console to get long, uninterrupted sound. The durable cable holds up to repeat use, and at 1.2 meters (about four feet), you’ll have plenty of room to move around without being tied down — literally — to your listening device.

This is the best deal online for cheap Sony headphones. But don’t take our word for it: the Sony MDR-ZX110AP headphones are a #1 best-seller on Amazon with a 4.5-star (out of five) rating from more than 105,000 reviewers online. Everyone from Khalid to Simon Cowell uses Sony headphones too.

Get the $13 Sony headphones on Amazon here. Amazon also has a pair of Sony headphones with a mic (great for teleconferencing or video calls) on sale for $19.95 here — a 33% discount.