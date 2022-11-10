8 Cheap Perfume Gift Sets That Are Actually Worth Buying for the Holidays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From perfume and colognes to scented candles and baked goods, certain smells remind us of the holiday season. If you’ve been looking for a scent or an affordable holiday gift or stocking stuffer, the Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler might be the way to go.

Sephora’s $72 sample set, which went viral on Twitter earlier this month, is packed with more than a dozen sample fragrances including Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl, Black Opium by Yves Saint Laurent, Chloé Eau de Parfum, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, Giorgio Armani My Way, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, Maison Margiela Replica by the Fireplace, Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Intense, New New York Wild Poppy, Prada Beauty Candy, Valentino Voce Viva, Versace Bright Crystal, and Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb.

Sephora

Shopping for men’s cologne? Sephora sells a men’s sampler set too! The $72 gift set contains a dozen sample-sized scents: Armani Beauty Acqua di Gio, Yves Saint Laurent Eau de Toilette, Gucci Guilty Eau de Toilette for Men, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Pour Homme, Versace Men’s Dylan Blue Pour Homme, Tom Ford Ombre Leather, Jazz Club by Maison Margiela , Prada Luna Rossa Ocean, Valentino Uomo Born in Roma, Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared, Paco Rabanne Invictus Platinum and Paco Rabanne Phantom.

Both gift sets come with a scent certificate that you can redeem for a free, full-size fragrance from the sample box. The offer is redeemable at Sephora.com and at any Sephora in the U.S.

Sephora

The holidays can do a number on your bank account, and with the happiest time of year right around the corner, we’ve rounded up some of the popular perfume gift sets priced under $50.

Below, find a list of other fragrant sets from Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Ulta Beauty, and other retailers.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta’s Discover the Joy of Fragrance set contains some of the same fragrances as the Sephora set along with a few others, such as Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum, Clinique Happy Perfume Spray, Givenchy Irresistible Eau de Parfum, all available in tiny vials.

Love Ariana Grande? Try Ulta’s Fragrance Faves gift set ($30) featuring Grande’s God Is A Woman Ea de Parum and R.E.M. Eau de Parfum.

Macy’s

Countdown to the holidays with fresh scents from Macy’s. The retailer’s 12-Days of Scents Advent Calendar includes mini vials of BVLGARI Omnia Crystalline Eau de Toilette, Cartier La Panthère Eau de Parfum, Mugler ALIEN Goddess Eau de Parfum Intense, and other fragrances. For a slightly smaller collection, check out this 5-piece designer fragrance set from Amazon ($21).

Macy’s

Macy’s cologone sampler set contains a variety of rich, fresh, warm, light and long-lasting scents. Ralph Lauren’s Ralph Club Eau de Parfum, Versace Eros Eau de Toilette, and Azzaro’s The Most Wanted men’s cologne are included in the set.

Dillard’s

This men’s holiday sampler set from Dillard’s contains 19 different colognes from Giorgio Armani, Versace, Azzaro, Ralph Lauren, Valentino, Burberry, and more. You’ll also receive a $25 gift card redeemable on one of the featured colognes.

Dillard’s

From Burberry to Yves Saint Laurent, Dillard’s Women’s Holiday Fragrance Sampler has lots to choose from. Enjoy 19 different scents, plus a $25 limited time in-store gift card redeemable for one of the featured fragrances.

Bloomingdale’s

Celebrate the 150th anniversary of Bloomingdale’s with this limited-edition gift set containing 15 different scents (Tom Ford, Versace, Narcisco Rodriguez, Tory Burch, Valentino, Acqua di Parma, and more). Shoppers will also receive $25 off one full-size version of a fragrance featured in the box.