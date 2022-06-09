Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Guide: 17 Thoughtful, Useful & Affordable Gifts Under $100

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Countdown to Father’s Day! Between inflation and nightmarishly-high gas prices, consumers are looking to save any way they can, even for Father’s Day.

Although golf clubs, iPads, smart phones, expensive watches, luxury cologne, tool sets and furniture items make great Father’s Day gift ideas, shopping for the perfect present can get costly.

With just 10 days until Father’s Day (June 19), we’ve put together a gift guide specially curated for shoppers on a budget. To save the cost and time of burning gas by going into a store, we searched the web to find more than a dozen of the best, cheap Father’s Day gifts that you can buy online and have shipped in time for the big day.

From electronics to apparel, grills and more, keep reading to see our picks of great gifts under $100. For Father’s Day gifting ideas at a higher price point, check out our picks for the best gifts for music-loving dads, best band T-shirts, and best speakers.

Amazon

Dad Mug $17.99 + Save $2 with instant coupon $19.99 Buy Now 1

On a tight budget? The Dad Mug might make your dad laugh out loud or maybe even tear up. The 11 oz. ceramic mug doubles as an affordable and thoughtful way to show your appreciation this Father’s Day.

Fresh Clean Tees

Fresh Clean Tees Basic 5-Pack $80 $95 16% OFF Buy Now 1

Gift dad with a multi-pack like this set from Fresh Clean Tees marked down to $80 for a limited time only. Available in crew neck or v-neck, this 5-pack includes black, white, charcoal, heather grey and slate T-shirts in sizes ranging from S-4X.

Amazon

Dear Foam Papa Bear Slippers $from $7.77 $ Buy Now 1

Treat “Papa Bear” to a cozy pair of slipper for Father’s Day. These everyday slippers from Dear Foam are made from 100% polyester and soft, faux sherpa. The slippers are available in 11 different colors and sizes ranging from S-XL.

Amazon

Phillips Norelco 9000 $99.99 Buy Now 1

Grooming gifts are a no-brainer for Father’s Day. The Philips 9000 Prestige beard and hair trimmer features steel blades with a sleek and durable steel body, and ergonomic easy grip. The cordless device is 100% waterproof and made to glides over the skin for a smooth trim.

Target

Jack Black Grooming Kit $35 $ Buy Now 1

A grooming kit goes great with the electric razor on our list, but it can also be purchased as a solo gift. This Jack Black Beard Grooming Kit comes features cleansing beard wash made with a sulfate-free formula that cleans, conditions, and softens facial hair, removes dirt and oil and conditions the hair and skin underneath. The included Beard Lube Conditioning Shave maintains “clean lines around the beard” while natural oils help reduce razor burn and irritation.

Amazon

Titanium Engraved Bracelet $49.99 $59.99 17% OFF Buy Now 1

A simple gift that dads will love. This 8-inch, titanium bracelet is engraved with “Dad” on the front, “Best Dad Ever” on the back, and it comes in gift box.

Man Crates

Man Crates Jerkey Tie $39.99 $ Buy Now 1

A fun twist on a popular Father’s Day Gift idea! This tie-shaped jerkey box is stuffed with bite-sized meats and unique flavors such as Root Beer Habanero, Garlic Beef, Whiskey Maple, Honey Bourbon, Sesame Ginger, and classic jerkey flavor. Other best-selleing Man Crates include the Bacon Crate ($69.99) and Whiskey Appreciation Crate ($159.99). Find additional gift boxes here.

Nordstrom

Hero Portable Charcoal Grill $74.97 $149.95 50% OFF Buy Now 1

Want to gift dad with a new grill, but don’t have the budget for some of the larger options? This portable grill is marked down 50% at Nordstrom. The first of its kind, Hero Portable Charcoal Grill System, uses a biodegradable charcoal and eco-friendly charcoal pods to grill with ease. The set includes a waterproof carry case, disposable charcoal pod, a thermometer, bamboo spatula and cutting board. Click here for more portable grill options.

Amazon

GRILLART BBQ Grill Utensil Tools $64.59 $69.99 8% OFF Buy Now 1

A cool gift for the avid griller, Cuisinart’s ultimate tool set comes in a convenient, aluminum storage case .The utensils set has spatula, grill tongs, a knife, a silicone boating brush, corn holders, skewers, cleaning brushes, and a replacement brush.

Macy's

Cuisinart Color Pro Collection 12-Pc. Cutlery Set $100 + Take 30% off with code FRIEND Buy Now 1

Dad can slice, dice, mince and more this 12-piece set. Featuring an assortment of stainless-steel blades packaged in a space-saving wooden block, the set includes a chef’s knife, slicing knife, Santoku knife, a serrated utility knife, steak knife, kitchen sheers, and sharpening steel.

Walmart

TCL 32-Inch Roku Smart HD TV $99 $199 50% OFF Buy Now 1

The TLC 32-Inch Roku Smart LED TV is a good buy for the price, this according to hundreds of positive customer reviews. The HD (720p) TV features a user-friendly Roku interface offering seamless access over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, cable, gaming and more. This smart TV is equipped with three HDMI inputs to connect to multiple devices, and a Roku remote app with voice search. Want more options? Best Buy’s usually has a good amount of discounts on open box TVs and other electronics, and you can always check for deals through other mega-retailers such as Amazon and Target.

Amazon

Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar $39.95 $44.95 11% OFF Buy Now 1

No need to spend a fortune to upgrade dad’s entertainment system! A sound bar is a quick and easy way to enhance a home audio system no matter your budget. If you don’t have much to spend, check out this best-selling Bowfell sound bar from Majority. The remote-controlled device has a built-in subwoofer and is designed to connect easily to a TV, smartphone or computer. It’s also equipped with five audio modes: Bluetooth, AUX, RCA, Optical, and USB.

Best Buy

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphone $68 $99 31% OFF Buy Now 1

Does dad need new earbuds? Get six months of free Apple Music when you purchase these Sony earbuds at Best Buy. The WF-C500 in-ear headphone combines exceptional sound with long battery life (up to 20 hours with the charging case; a 10-minute quick charge equals up to an hour of playtime). These IPX4 water resistant earbuds are made to fit snugly and comfortably in the ear. Find more earbuds and headphones here.

Best Buy

Insignia Fitness Armband $24.99 $ Buy Now 1

For the fitness dad on the run, this Insignia Arm band keeps smart phones in place during a workout. The armband fits screens up to 6.7-inches, which includes a multitude of iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones.

Best Buy

Hidrate HidrateSpark 20oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle $29.99 $ Buy Now 1

Help dad stay hydrated with this stainless steel smart water bottle available in the signature leak-proof Chug or Star lid design. The smart water bottles is equipped with Tap To Track Technology (that works with the free HidrateSpark App) and 12 hourly bottle glows reminding dad to drink water throughout the day.

Amazon

Hamilton Beach Juicer $69.99 Buy Now 1

Since we’re already talking health and fitness, juicing has several health benefits including improved digestion, help with weight loss, reducing cholesterol and disease prevention. To give you more options, we recommend the Hamilton Beach juicer ($69.99) pictured above, the Aicook Juicer which is on sale for $45 at Walmart or a cheaper and more portable option, such as the Magic Bullet Blender Set ($29.99).

JU.STOCKER - stock.adobe.com

Amazon Virtual Experiences $from $7.50 $ Buy Now 1

Physical gifts are nice, but memories are priceless! Give the gift of Amazon’s virtual experiences for Father’s Day. Find travel experiences interactive lessons and more starting at $7.50.