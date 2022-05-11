These Pairs of Musician-Endorsed Headphones Make the Ultimate Gift for Any Occassion

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There’s no shortage of headphone options out there these days, from cheap Amazon picks to high-end headphones for audiophiles. But if you’re looking for a great pair of headphones for music, there’s no better place to turn to for advice than from some of the biggest musicians in the world.

We’ve rounded up five pairs of musician-approved headphones, from brands endorsed by A-list singers such as Adam Levine and Nick Jonas, to under-the-radar picks from the likes of Kygo and Tove Lo. Of course, no list about celebrity headphones would be complete without mentioning Beats by Dre, so we included one of our favorite pairs from Beats as well.

Here’s what to know when shopping for the best celebrity headphones online.

Amazon

Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Audio brand Shure is best known for its line of studio recording microphones and podcast microphones, but it unveiled its first-ever pair of noise-cancelling headphones in 2020 with none other than Levine as brand ambassador.

The Maroon 5 frontman joined forces with Shure to officially launch the AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. At the time, Levine said it was a no-brainer to team up with Shure, having used the brand’s microphones, in-ears, and digital wireless systems for years during live performances and studio sessions.

The AONIC 50 headphones feature adjustable noise cancellation technology to help block outside noise. What that means: you get a more immersive listening experience without distractions. Music sounds super rich and detailed too, with easy Bluetooth pairing from up to 30 feet away. A single charge gets you up to 20 hours of battery life.

Nick Jonas is a fan of the Shure AONIC 50 Headphones too — he sported a pair in the music video for his song, “Spaceman.”

Amazon

Kygo Life A9/600 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Everyone knows Kygo for his music, but the Norwegian DJ and producer has also been building up his audio brand, Kygo Life, for more than five years now. Our favorite pair from the brand is the Kygo Life A9/600 Bluetooth Headphones, which the company says is used by Kygo at all his DJ shows.

Not only are these great celeb-approved headphones for music, they’re super comfortable too, with plush memory foam ear cushions and a secure fit. Use the touchpad on the outside of the cups to control your songs and settings; you can also personalize your music and moods through the Kygo Sound App.

As someone who’s constantly on the road, Kygo designed these headphones to be incredibly lightweight, and the set comes with a travel case and charging cables so you can easily take your tunes with you on the go.

Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Few brands are as synonymous with celebrity headphones as Beats by Dre (now better known as just Beats). Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine practically created the celebrity headphones market when they launched Beats back in 2006. Today, the company is owned by Apple, and continues to make some of the coolest and most powerful headphones, earbuds and speakers available online.

We like the Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones, which gets you loud, deep bass, balanced with crisp highs and mids. Beats says its built-in technology uses “real-time audio calibration” to fine tune every track for the most pristine listening experience possible (i.e., no fuzziness or feedback).

Get up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge; a quick 10-minute charge boosts you up to three hours of playtime.

Urban Ears

Urbanears Plattan 2 Bluetooth Headphones

Urbanears teamed up with Tove Lo a few years back on a glammed up version of the brand’s Plattan 2 Bluetooth Headphones. The special Tove Lo Edition features a glittery fuchsia headband with iridescent turquoise and fuchsia ear cups. The mirror-like finish on the ear cups give them a rainbow effect as you move around while listening to your favorite tunes.

The Plattan 2 headphones pack a punch when it comes to audio too: music sounds more natural and true to life, just as the artist intended. Get up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge and settle in for long commutes or plane trips with the comfortable, ergonomic fit. Choose from six different colors including blue, black, red, and the powder pink option pictured above.

JBL

JBL Live 650BTNC

DJ Armin Van Buuren was tapped as a partner by legendary audio brand JBL in 2020, and his favorite pair of JBL headphones are the JBL Live 650BTNC. The fancy acronym basically means the headphones have Bluetooth (BT) pairing and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology, for a fuss-free listening experience.

JBL’s signature sound is big, bold and finely detailed, letting you pick up every beat and brushstroke from your songs. The ANC technology lets you tune out distractions (i.e., traffic or people talking) so you can focus on the music.

Get up to 30 hours of playback time on a quick two-hour recharge. This set comes with a removable cable too, so you can plug in to continue listening if your battery goes dead.

Amazon

UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones — Project Rock Edition

Bonus Pick: UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones — Project Rock Edition. So The Rock isn’t exactly a musician (well, maybe aside from the Billboard Hot 100 tune “You’re Welcome,” which he sings in Moana), but his Under Armour Headphones are surprisingly robust when it comes to big sound and solid construction.

The UA Sport Wireless Train Headphones are designed for working out, with a rugged, water-resistant design that holds up to rain, sweat and more. The “SuperVent” ear cushions are made from a fast-drying fabric (no sweaty earpads here), and the covers can also be removed for washing. The grippy headband ensures that the headphones — and music — stay on even while you’re running, cycling or lifting at the gym.

Get 16 hours of playtime on a single charge; a quick five-minute “Speed Charge” gets you one hour of playback instantly. Purchase them on sale for $187.99 at UnderArmour.com.