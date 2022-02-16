From Ariana Grande to Usher: 8 Celebrity Fragrances That Are Actually Worth Buying

Ariana Grande unveils her debut fragrance "ARI by ARIANA GRANDE" at Macy's Herald Square on Sept. 16, 2015 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Celebrity perfume used to be big business. Despite a decline in sales over the last several years, the business of celebrity fragrances could be bouncing back. Nowadays, it seems that every celebrity has a signature scent — but it wasn’t always that way. In 1937, Mae West became one of the earliest — if not the first — star whose likeness inspired a perfume bottle. Decades later, Elizabeth Taylor blazed the trail for Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and more celebrities who have built perfume empires.

Because there are so many choices out there, we decided to put together a list of celebrity fragrances that are actually worth adding to your collection. From Ariana Grande to Usher, see below for a roundup of must-have perfumes and colognes.

Ariana Grande’s God Is a Woman fragrance made its debut last summer. The singer has released eight different fragrances over the years, so if you’re building up a collection, be sure to check out R.E.M., Sweet Like Candy, Cloud and Thank U Next.

Buy: $55 at UltaBeauty.com.

Last year, Billie Eilish joined the fray of celeb perfumery with the release of her very first scent, Eilish by Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum. The scent features notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla and warm musk.

Buy: $68 at Ulta.com.

What does Dolly Parton smell like? Heaven! The country music icon released her first signature fragrance with Scent Beauty last year. Scent From Above is a heavenly scent that features notes of mandarin, peony blossoms, jasmine, vanilla, sandalwood, musk and patchouli.

Buy: $59.99 at Amazon.com.

Cher’s self-titled scent serves up a mix of flirty and sensual with meditative and serene. It features vibrant top scents of bergamot, clove and neroli coupled with middle notes of jasmine, rose and orange flower. Vetiver, sandalwood and vanilla orchid are at the base.

Buy: $65 at NordstromRack.com.

This unisex perfume spray from Shawn Mendes debuted in 2017. The Canadian crooner described the spray as being “reminiscent” of the smells that he grew up wearing and those worn around him. With maple at the root, the eau de parfum spray includes notes of pineapple, McIntosh apple, lemon oil, dulce de leche, white cedar and skin musk.

Buy: $79.99 at Amazon.com.

Lady Gaga’s Fame fragrance is one of the top-selling fragrances of all time. Base notes of jasmine sambac and tiger orchid blend with apricot, saffron, honey flavors and middle notes of incense and belladonna to make this intoxicating scent.

Buy: $149.99 at Amazon.com.

Katy Perry’s cat-inspired perfume combines top notes of peach, forbidden apple, gardenia and green bamboo with the heart of jasmine, pink freesia and Bulgarian rose. Vanilla orchid, creamy sandalwood, white amber, coconut and musk are the base of the scent.

Buy: $37.10 at Amazon.com.

Usher’s self-titled fragrances are designed for men and women. The bottle pictured above is a fresh fragrance with tropical notes of sea water and fruits with sandalwood, nutmeg, bay leaf, artemisia, and basil in the middle, and a base of sandalwood and guaiac wood.

Buy: $20 at Amazon.com.