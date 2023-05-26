Best Camping Gear: Score Up to 30% Off During REI’s Anniversary Sale

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Now that we’re coming out of our winter hibernation, we can finally soak in the warm weather. It also means fun summer activities like attending festivals and tours, camping and trips to the beach. For our nature explorers and those who love any excuse to camp out, that means you’re going to need to be stocked up on the best camping gear.

We’re all about scoring a quality deal, and while Memorial Day sales will be packed with loads of beauty deals, travel sales and even discounted new mattresses, it also happens to fall on the same week as REI’s Anniversary Sale — aka slashed prices on brand-name outdoor gear. REI members are gaining additional savings, with up to 30% off all your nature needs.

Refresh your outdoor supplies with all the finest and latest designs — but without the hefty price tags. To help you score the best tents, sleeping bags, lanterns and more, we rounded up the best camping gear and travel necessities from REI’s Anniversary Sale that’ll have you exploring trails and sleeping at your next festival in total comfort. Don’t waste any time though as the deals only last until Monday (May 29) and gear is already selling out!

See a list of deals from the REI Anniversary sale below.

REI Co-op Trailmade 2 Backpacking Bundle $244.29 $349 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This is a killer deal as not only does the REI Co-op Bundle come with a tent built to hold up to two people, but also includes a self-inflating sleep pad and sleeping bag. All your sleep and shelter needs are met with this bundle and for only cost of what a tent would normally ask for.

REI

Exped MegaMat 10 Sleeping Pad $179.89 $239.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

While you could just lay your sleeping bag on the hard dirt ground and call it a night, why not add some cushion with Exped’s MegaMat 10 Sleeping Pad? It comes in two widths to customize to your sleeping preferences and uses a heat-resistant polyester material that’s insulated and non-slip. Consider it a mini air mattress!

REI

Black Diamond Spot 400-R Headlamp $48.69 $64.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For the nights you want to conserve your phone’s battery life, this headlamp will help guide you to your location. The soft material is meant to wrap around your head comfortably and can be adjusted to your liking. There are various light settings you can switch to including full strength, dimming, strobe, red night vision and digital lock mode.

REI

Hydro Flask Wide-Mouth Vacuum Water Bottle $37.39 $49.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

The beloved Hydro Flask is ready to serve you ice cold beverages so you can hit your hydration goals for the day. It’s made from a TempShield double-wall vacuum insulated interior that’ll keep drinks hot or cold for hours and comes with a BPA-free coating and wide-mouth cap to enjoy fresh water, tea, coffee and more with just a simple twist.

REI

REI Co-op Camp Roll Table $55.89 $79.95 30% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Make nature feel a little more like home with REI’s Camp Roll Table. Just fold it out when you’re ready to use it and play games, eat or lay your miscellaneous items on top. Then, when it’s time to leave, simply roll it back up and you’ve got a conveniently compact storage solution.

REI

Exped Typhoon 15 Pack $63.69 $84.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Every outdoor adventure isn’t complete without a quality backpack and Exped’s Typhoon 15 Pack is ready to do the heavy lifting. It’s made from a water- and rip-proof material to keep your belongings safe, dry and secure while the padded shoulder straps keep your arms comfortable for all the trekking ahead.

REI

REI Co-op Beyonder Shoes $44.89 $89.95 50% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For days of exploration you don’t want to do it in a pair of unsupportive shoes, which is where the Men’s Beyonder Shoes come in. The design comes with a sock-like knit material that’s flexible, supportive and won’t weigh your feet down as you hike your next trail.

REI

Kelty Low Loveseat $104.89 $139.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Get cozy around the fire as you relax in Kelty’s Low Loveseat. It has room for up to two people and comes with a cupholder on each arm to hold your beverages. Plus, when you’re packing up to leave it easily folds up to store away compactly.

REI

Dometic CFX3 75 Dual Zone Powered Cooler $999.99 $1,250 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Perishable food and warm drinks can cool off in Dometic’s Dual Zone Powered Cooler. The interior features a 75-liter capacity having the ability to hold up to 113 cans while the 3-stage dynamic battery protection system makes sure you won’t have a dead car battery and allows deep draw on dual batteries.