3 Top Cameras for Vlogging Creative Content & More

Bringing your personality and creativity to social media (especially in the form of a vlog) requires more than just a great idea — you also have to make sure you have the right equipment. Investing in a quality camera for vlogging is just one of the ways you can help set yourself up for success, and with a slew of tech deals out there, you can even do it without breaking the bank.

Digital content creation has become all the rage as influencers take over our social feeds. If you’re aspiring to create your own content or are looking to improve the equipment you already have, the best camera for vlogging will come with video capturing features and more.

No matter what your budget or needs are, we went straight to the reviews to find the bestselling and most popular cameras for content creation. Rather than spend hours researching and comparing different models, we did the work for you and created a list of worthy cameras to get you crafting your next video.

NBD Digital Camera 48MP 4K Video Camera $132.96 $299 56% off% OFF Buy Now 1

If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly camera with all the bells and whistles of a luxe model, NBD’s digital camera is the one to go for. It comes with a full content creation kit including an attachable microphone, lens, batteries, carrying bag and more. The textured grip on the side of the camera will also decrease your risk of dropping it while the 4K resolution and wide-angle makes sure you capture every moment.

One reviewer even loves how durable it is, especially for travel, saying, “This camera is built to last with a sturdy body that can withstand drops and bumps. You can take it on all your adventures without worrying about damage.”

Schmidt Spiele 4K Digital Camera $139.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

The Schmidt Spiele 4K Digital Camera is another under $150 pick that’ll capture high resolution video without burning a hole in your wallet. It doesn’t even require a phone or laptop to upload content to the internet, you can do it straight from your camera as long as it’s connected to WiFi. When you’re in the middle of recording, it has a pause feature for when you need to stop mid-record and even has a 180 degree screen to flip and frame yourself with.

Reviewers have also rated it a 4.6 out of five stars with shoppers praising it for how “lightweight, compact and user-friendly” it is.

Sony ZV-1 Compact Digital Vlogging 4K Camera $729.00 $829.00 12% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

This Sony digital camera may be more of a splurge, but it’s totally worth it as it comes with everything you could possibly need to get started — and for the lowest price its been in 30 days! Along with the camera, you’ll receive a compact tripod, carrying case, lens blower, lens and sensor brush, lens tissue paper, a microfiber cloth, Paint Pro Shop software, a 10 SDXC memory card and more. A directional 3-capsule microphone is also included and will help minimize background noise to capture only your voice. Plus, the image stabilization will help minimize any shakiness in your footage.

Shoppers consider this model a great “starter camera” as it’s “easy to use right out of the box.”

