Fashion Favorites: 10 Hottest Bucket Hats to Keep You Cool

If there’s one celebrity trend that’s still popular, it’s bucket hats. Everyone from Dua Lipa and Rihanna to Billie Eilish and Addison Rae have been spotted sporting this stylish ’90s-throwback accessory. We can see why, though: Not only does it protect your head and eyes from the hot sun, but it’s versatile enough to fit most styles and aesthetics.

While you could throw on a cute pair of sunglasses, make your outfit complete with the star-approved accessory. It not only will come in handy as a functional-yet-trendy piece of festival gear, but it’s one of those travel necessities you need to throw in your backpack, as it’s compact and usually foldable.

Whether you find yourself lounging on the beach this summer or going to all the biggest festivals and tours, we’ve rounded up the best bucket hats to pair with all of your concert-going and casual outfits.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of venue-approved bags, travel tote bags and the best flower crowns.

Amazon

Mashiaoyi Unisex Reversible Bucket Hat $15.99 $29.99 47% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Plant Mashiaoyi’s bucket hat on your head if you want two looks for the price of one. The reversible design comes with a floral pattern on one side and a simple black shade on the reverse. No matter what your mood or outfit is, this accessory is ready to adapt to it.

H&M

H&M Straw Bucket Hat $17.99 Buy Now 1

Beach days always call for a straw hat, and H&M’s bucket hat is ready to keep your head protected in style. Choose from one of the various shades available (or snag one of each), grab your portable charger and get ready to listen to some beachy tunes as you take in the ocean view.

Madewell

Madewell Short-Brimmed Bucket Hat $16.99 $29.50 42% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Madewell may be known for their denim, but don’t sleep on their accessories. This striped bucket hat boasts a lightweight material ideal for outdoor concerts or even just hitting the town with friends.

Amazon

Tie Dye Reversible Bucket Hat $12.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

There’s nothing more satisfying than a good deal and this tie-dye bucket hat is the proof. Consider it the embodiment of “business in the front, party in the back” as it comes in a reversible style featuring a plain side and tie-dye side.

Urban Outfitters

Luna Crochet Eyelash Bucket Hat $19.99 $29 31% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Crochet has taken over our social feeds and now our accessories, and we’re not complaining. This Urban Outfitters bucket hat comes with a soft crochet patterned design that’s available in two colors and will feel like a hug, but for your head.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie Asymmetrical Bucket Hat $29.95 $42 29% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Anthropologie’s bucket hat is taking the classic look to new lengths — no, but actually. This style features an asymmetrical cut in a vibrant fiery red, so your friends will always be able to spot you in a crowd.

Amazon

Malaxlx Cute Smile Face Bucket Hat $11.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

We’re smiling ear-to-ear over this Malaxlx Smile Face Bucket Hat. It’s simple, cute and will cover our hair the days our strands are being anything but agreeable. Did we mention it’s also reversible?

Free People

Free People Apple Of My Eye Bucket Hat $28 Buy Now 1

Like the name states, this Free People bucket hat will be the apple of your eyes — and anyone else who catches a glimpse of it. The lightweight, canvas-like material will keep you head cozy and the sun from burning your scalp.

Etsy

Etsy Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat $16.99 Buy Now 1

This Etsy Patchwork Denim Bucket Hat is the definition of ’90s style. Not only does it come with a quilted pattern, but it’s serving Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2001 American Music Awards.

Free & Easy Don’t Trip Fat Corduroy Bucket Hat $40 Buy Now 1

Add some texture to your look with this corduroy bucket hat from Revolve. If the soft material doesn’t win you over, then the fun “Don’t Trip” text certainly will.