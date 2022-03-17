BTS Merch That’s Actually Worth Buying: 21 Collectibles K-Pop Lovers Won’t Be Able to Pass Up

BTS attend Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on Dec. 31, 2019 in New York City.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

BTS is one of the biggest groups in music, so it’s hard to find tons of available merchandise dedicated to the Bangtan Boys. Rare collectibles – like vinyl box sets and other exclusive merch from the official BTS store — tend to fly off the shelves. You can always check out sites like eBay and Mercari to get your hands on limited-edition or sold-out BTS merch, but for BTS fans who might not have tons of money to spend on resale items, we put together a list of some of the best (and more affordable) BTS merch that you can buy on Amazon, Walmart and other retailers.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Whether you’re an ARMY member or shopping for one, this roundup features over a dozen pieces of BTS-inspired merch including apparel, photo books, electronics, Funko Pop! vinyls and other cool gift ideas for die-hard K-pop lovers.

See below for a roundup of BTS merch that we found on Amazon and more.

Jam away to your favorite BTS tunes with this wireless Bluetooth speaker. With its woodgrain finish, this mini speaker will look great on a nightstand, dresser or shelf, or you can take it on the go. It’s equipped with 4-6 hours of playtime and a wireless range of up to 33 feet.

Buy: $16.99 at Amazon.com.

Designed for Android and iPhone, this smartphone ring holder from TinyTan features designs of every BTS member.

Buy: $16.99 at Amazon.com.

A must-have for an ARMY member, the collectible set of photo cards is currently 50% off. The set includes 54 pieces and according to hundreds of reviews, the photos are extremely high-quality.

Buy: $16.62 at Etsy.com.

This adjustable bracelet is a great, inexpensive gift for birthdays and more. The bracelet is made of high-quality titanium steel and it’s convenient to wear for any occasion.

Buy: $11.99 at Amazon.com.

No harm in stocking up on BTS T-shirts, like this sweet design available on Amazon. This cotton tee is available in S-3X.

Buy: $20.99 at Amazon.com.

BTS Army Infinity Sign Pendant

The BTS Army Fans Infinity Sign Pendant has a 2mm, 18″ link chain necklace made in a silver-tone and a 1.75-inch x 0.55-inch pendant.

Buy: $14.99 at Walmart.com.

Know anyone who could use new socks? These BTS socks showcase cartoon-style illustrations of Jimin, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jungkook, Suga and V. The socks are made for sizes 6-10.

Buy: $18.89 at Amazon.com.

Show your love for BTS with this durable school backpack. It’s equipped with adjustable shoulder straps, USB and audio cable ports and a laptop compartment (it holds a laptop up to 15.6 inches). You’ll also find tons of room to store your school supplies and other BTS-themed gear in the three zippered front pockets and two side pockets.

Buy: $45.88 at Amazon.com.

These laser-engraved Daechwita chopsticks are available in gold and silver and you can purchase them as a single pair or in sets. The chopsticks are currently low in stock and selling out fast though, so you might also like this BTS cutlery set as an alternative.

Buy: $10 at Etsy.com.

Celebrate the Bangtan Boys all year long with a colorful desktop calendar for 2022 and 2023. The calendar is packed with photos of your favorite BTS members.

Buy: $10.90 at Amazon.com.

Vinyl figurines are some of the hottest collectibles for BTS lovers. The Funko Pop! Rocks stylized figurine of V stands about 4 inches tall and it comes in the usual plastic display case. Collect Junkgook, Jin and other BTS Pop! vinyls before they’re gone for good.

Buy: $14.99 at Amazon.com.

Of course, Funko Pop! vinyls aren’t the only collectible BTS dolls on the market. This official BTS x Mattel Jungkook fashion doll showcases the K-pop idol dressed in a re-creation of his suit from the “Idol” music video. The 11-inch doll features rooted red hair and has been authentically sculpted to Jungkook’s likeness. Also available (sold separately) are dolls of RM, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, Jimin and V.

Buy: $24.90 at Walmart.com.

Love art? Try your hand at drawing BTS members with this How to Draw BTS activity book.

Buy: $8.99 at Amazon.com.

For the K-pop lover getting their summer wardrobe in order, this $30 BTS short set comes in sizes XS-XL.

Buy: $29.99 at Amazon.com.

An adorable monitor figure of the character created by Junkgook, this baby Cooky figurine makes a nice decorative piece for your computer.

Buy: $17.90 at Amazon.com.

Make room on the shelf for this BTS – Dynamite 7-Pack. Available exclusively at Walmart, this collectible includes mini Pop! vinyls of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The vinyl figures range in height from approximately 4-inches to 4.15-inches tall.

Buy: $89.30 at Walmart.com.

Step out in style in this eye-catching BTS DNA Hoodie. The cozy, drawstring hoodie features a custom BTS graphic of “I Want It Real Love.”

Buy: $75 at PacSun.com.

Carry snacks and more around in this mini backpack featuring an allover print of the TinyTan members wearing sweets on their heads while enjoying yummy desserts. The backpack has a side and front zipper pocket, adjustable straps, gold-tone hardware, interior drop pocket and dessert zipper pull.

Buy: $44.90 at HotTopic.com.

Celebrate the Permission to Dance on Stage tour in this long-sleeve T-shirt. The shirt comes in sizes S-5XL and you can get it in a bunch of different colors including white, black, blue, yellow, green and heather grey.

Buy: $22 at TeePublic.com.

Pamper yourself in a pink, terry cloth robe from the Nordstrom BST collection. The plush robe is embroidered with the song title “Boy With Luv” on the back and BTS logo on the front.

Buy: $110 at Nordstrom.com.

For the ultimate BTS fan, this handmade, 22 x 27 velvet photo book can hold up to 200 photos. It comes with space to store other BTS items along with open and secret pockets and a 3D engraved design.

Buy: $370 at Etsy.com.