Rain On Me: The 20 Best Bridal Shower Gifts Under $100

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
It’s wedding season! Although June tends to be most commonly known as the wedding month, many couples are saving their “I Do’s” for the fall and winter. In fact, 80 percent of weddings take place between May and October and only 13 percent of those weddings are scheduled for June, The Knot reports.
For shoppers on a budget, we’ve collected a list of 20 of the best bridal showers gifts that you can find online for under $100. From jewelry to sleepwear, check below for a roundup of thoughtful, practical, romantic gift ideas and honeymoon must-haves. Our list has something for every kind of bride.
A beautiful bangle for the bride to cherish on her wedding day and beyond, the Alex and Ani charm bracelet features a daisy wreath charm that says ‘Bride’ in the middle. This expandable bangle is available in shiny silver or gold.
For the iced-coffee lovers, this adorable tumbler and straw holds 20 ounces, but it’s only suitable for cold beverages. The insulated tumbler has a wall design that keeps contents cool in the cup.
Here comes the bride! A monogrammed tote is a sweet gift for a bride of all ages. This durable, canvas bag is sturdy enough to stand up on its own (it measures 17 inches x 11.8 inches x 7.8 inches).
Need a couples gift? This backpack is equipped with an insulated cooling bag, a wine bag, goblets, silverware, a knife and corkscrew, plus a mini bamboo board, a picnic blanket and multiple pouches offering plenty of storage.
This embroidered handkerchief doubles as a “something blue” gift! And it’s a cute reminder to help keep the bride calm.
Gift the bride something cozy to slip into with these “I Do” slippers from Dearfoam. The bridal slippers are available in four colors including white, black, blue, lavender and mauve.
This Bride Wrap Robe features lace-trimmed cuffs and hem and is embroidered with “The Bride” on back. This polyester/nylon robe is available in sizes S-L.
Another option for the wedding night, this Adore Me lingerie set includes a sheer babydoll smock with a matching thong. The set is available in sizes S-XL and plus sizes 1X-4X (pictured). Make it a full gift set with the Ezperanza leg garter ($14.95) and a pair of lace “married“ stockings ($14.95).
More jewelry for the bride-to-be! These Say Yes Mrs. stud earrings from Kate Spade are made with plated metal cubic zirconia.
Introducing wifey! This customizable sweatshirt runs true to size, but you can order a larger size for an oversize fit. The sweatshirt is available on Etsy in multiple colors and sizes ranging from S to 5XL.
Not that you’re planning for things to go wrong, but just in case. This wedding survival kit from Kate Aspen contains a bunch of little things that the bride might need on the wedding day, including a manicure set with nail clippers, tweezers, scissors, nail file, hair ties, bobby pins, paper clothing tape, oil absorbing wipes and a mini sewing kit.
From the wedding day to the honeymoon, help the bride keep her essentials handy, no matter where she goes. This all-in-one travel kit includes a foldable makeup bag, passport holder, luggage tag, satin sleep mask and a scrunchy. The vegan leather bag has four, zippered see-through pockets with straps to keep toiletries upright.
A travel jewelry box is another thoughtful and useful gift option for a bride. The jewelry box measures 4 inches x 4 inches and comes in blush pink or off white with a blush interior.
Looking for a funny gift for your bestie? This handmade, scented, soy wax candle features a funny message and comes in a stylish, amber glass jar.
This cute little jewelry dish will come in handy for a new bride. The ceramic dish measures 4 x 4 inches and is small enough to fit perfectly on a kitchen counter, bathroom vanity and other spaces.
A collection of makeup must-haves for a wedding day, Sephora’s Gleamy Dreamy makeup set contains mascara, primer, lip gloss, highlighter and more from brands such as Fenty Beauty, Rare Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Too Faced, Refy, Tower 28 and Makeup Forever. If you can afford to go a little over budget, check out the Charlotte Tilbury Bridal Makeup Kit ($116).
Toast to the bride and groom! Let the newlyweds toast up a glass of vino in these Mr. & Mrs. Wine Glasses. Find Mrs & Mrs. glasses here.
A sweet but classic scent that the bride can wear on a honeymoon or wedding day. Miss Dior Parfum has honeyed and peppery notes, with notes of lily-of-the-valley, an apricot-tinged peony accord, and powdery Iris note. Find additional perfumes here.
Every bride needs a dessert cutter! Made from white, gold-plated metal, this two-piece set from Kate Spade includes a cake knife and pie server and comes in a gift box.
Get everything you need in one set. This customizable Bride Box from Etsy has a wine glass, mug, ring dish, diamond pen and bride-to-be floral sash.