The 10 Best Bluetooth Earbuds From $80 to $200

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Unless you’re one of the luckiest people alive, you’re all too familiar with that embarrassing, sometimes painful moment when your earbud cord gets caught on something and rips them out of your head. Thanks to Bluetooth connectivity, there are plenty of options for wireless in-ear listening, with many specifically designed for exercising and other activities.

Whether wired or wireless, it’s easy to find a decent pair of earbuds for under $50, but for shoppers willing to spend more, we put together a list of the best Bluetooth earbuds priced between $80 to $200. The models below offer the ability to play music, watch videos, take calls, control volume, and skip or fast-forward through tracks without having to touch your device. The list of headphones are comprised of options personally tested by our editors as well as earbuds that have earned high customer reviews.

Amazon

SoundPEATS Free2 Classic Wireless Earbuds $19.99 Buy Now 1

SoundPEATS Free2 Classic Wireless Earbuds are some of the most affordable earbuds on the market. These budget-friendly earbuds offer up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the case. They’re also dust and water resistant (IPX5 rated) with instant-pairing, a built-in mic for clear calls and 6mm dynamic drivers for powerful bass.

Urban Ears

Urban Ears Boo Headphones $79.99 Buy Now 1

Affordable and sustainable. The Boo and Boo Tip headphones from Urban Ears deliver balanced sound with up to 30 hours of playtime. These stylish, Bluetooth headphones are made of up to 97% recycled materials and available in three colors: Almost Green, Slightly Blue, and Charcoal Black.

UE Fits

UE Fits Earbuds $169 $190 11% OFF Buy Now 1

UE Fits earbuds are one of a kind. They’re the only Bluetooth earbuds that conform to the shape of your ear using patented Lightform technology. The wireless earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and offer up to 20 hours of playtime (8 hours on the buds, 20 hours on the case). They also feature passive noise isolation, they’re sweat and water resistant and fit comfortably. The hot pink earbuds featured above are a limited-edition colorway. Click here for more colors.

Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum Free Earbuds $99 $ Buy Now 1

Sennheiser is synonymous with sound, so you can’t really go wrong with these headphones. The Momentum Free Bluetooth earbuds deliver immaculate, wireless hi-fi sound courtesy of Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm apt-X technology. The earbuds have a battery life of six hours per charge and multi-connection with up to two devices.

Amazon

Bose Sport Earbuds $149 $179 17% OFF Buy Now 1

Whether you’re working out or relaxing, Bose has you covered. Available in black, green and white, Bose Sport earbuds are secure and comfortable with up to five hours of playtime per charge (a 15-minute quick charge = two hours of batter life) and simple touch control and beamforming microphones to separate your voice from background noises so you can hear calls and more clearly.

Raycon

Raycon The Everyday Earbuds $79.99 $ Buy Now 1

If you’ve been sleeping on Raycon, it’ time to wake up. The electronics brand, founded by Ray J, carries speakers, headphones and earbuds that are affordable. The Everyday Earbuds, which are available in multiple colors including black, red, pink and blue, are designed to fit your hustle. The earbuds have a 4.5 out of 5-star rating on the brand’s website, earning high marks for sound quality, fit and battery life. The small but mighty, IPX6 rated, water-resistant buds feature three listening modes, Bluetooth 5.0 and up to eight hours of continued use (32 hours in stand-by mode).

Klipsch

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds $199 $ Buy Now 1

Great sound, perfect fit and they look good. You may already be familiar with Klipsch as the brand is best known for their speakers, but they also make earbuds. Besides providing dynamic sound for listening to music, watching movies and more, Klipsch T5 II Wireless Earbuds feature four beamforming microphones designed to provide crystal-clear phone calls. The earphones offer up to eight hours of playtime in your ears, 24 hours in the wireless charging case, and they come in white, black and green.

Amazon

Apple Airpods Pro $199.99 $249.99 20% OFF Buy Now 1

What else needs to be said about Apple AirPods? They’re compact, durable and connect easily to Apple devices. As for sound, it’s no secret that AirPods offer excellent sound clarity and a long battery life. They’re comfortable and stylish, sweat and water resistant — but not waterproof, so steer clear of submerging them in water or another liquid that could ruin them.

Amazon

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds $199.95 Buy Now 1

Another good choice for personal surround sound, Beats Fit Pro true wireless, noise cancelling earbuds. These stylish buds feature flexible, secure-fit wingtips that fit comfortably and stay put for up to six hours of listening time (24 hours in the case). On-device controls allows you to manage your playlist, adjust listening modes, activate virtual assistant and more from a single button or go hands free with voice assistant.

Amazon

Shure AONIC 215 Wired Sound Isolating Earbuds $99 Buy Now 1

Shure is another brand that you may be familiar with due to their microphones (a favorite of Chloe Bailey and other recording artists). Shure AONIC Sound Isolating Earphones let you hear it all, with crystal-clear sound and exceptional bass produced by a single dynamic driver located in each ear. The over-the-ear design and wireform fit ensures that the earphones stay put while you jam away to your favorite songs, and they’re compatible with iPhone and Android.