Best Blue Eye Shadow: 6 Affordable Options to Help You Rock the Makeup Trend Celebs Are Obsessed With

Miley Cyrus perform during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2022 at Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos on March 19, 2022 in Santiago, Chile.

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Blue eye shadow is back! With the resurgence of the Y2K trends and the general obsession with all things nostalgic, blue eye shadow is an easy way to pull off an epic look like Miley Cyrus, who rocked out in electric blue eye shadow and a matching blue catsuit during her performance at Lollapalooza Chile March 20.

If you’re a fan of the “Bad Karma” singer, you know just how much she loves to wear blue eye shadow, and she’s not the only star feeling blue. Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Rosalía, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Janelle Monáe have also sported blue eye shadow and blue eyeliner on the red carpet and beyond.

Ready to test the waters? We collected a handful of blue eye shadows that will help you pull off the trend on a budget. From top sellers to cult favorites, here’s a roundup of affordable eye shadows:

Urban Decay’s 24/7 Eyeshadow delivers smooth, long-lasting, versatile, high-pigment color that goes on smoothly. This beloved vegan eye shadow comes in more than a dozen colors including blue, brown, green, orange and pink. You can also get it in four different finishes: mood matte, satin, shimmer and metallic.

Looking for liquid eye shadow? Glam Attack from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories is a fan favorite. The eye shadow features a buildable, liquid-to-powder formula with shade-shifting shimmer in a dreamy blue shade. Glam Attack eye shadow blends easily on your lids and it comes in a bunch of different colors.

For an eye-popping frosty look, try MAC’s Frost Eyeshadow in vibrant dark blue shade. This eye shadow serves up long-lasting, shimmering color. It’s also easy to blend and applies smoothly, according to numerous reviews.

ColourPop’s On Cloud Blue is an alternative to the sold-out Blue Moon palette. The On Cloud Blue palette has nine different shades of blue, including matte pastel blue with silver flakes, matte denim blue, opal blue (with specs of rainbow glitter), metallic sky blue, metallic baby blue and icy sky blue.

The Olori 2 palette from Juvia’s Place is great for different skin tones. This beautiful palette features six, highly-pigmented, vibrant shades of blue.

Get more bang for your buck with this jumbo pencil from NYX. It works as a creamy eye shadow, eyeliner and highlighter in colors such as the blueberry pop shade featured above, along with cobalt blue, purple, red, gold, dark brown and black.