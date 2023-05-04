This Viral Blow Dryer Is Back in Stock & On Sale: Save 10% Off RevAir for Mother’s Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From Revlon to ConAir and Dyson, the world of blow dryers has expanded substantially in the last few years and having so many choices can actually make it easier to find the best option for your hair.

How do you find the best hair dryer? That usually depends on how much you can afford to spend, but finding the perfect blow dryer for your hair type can make a huge difference.

Whether you have straight, kinky, coily, curly and even frizzy hair, you should expect to spend at least a couple hundred bucks for a high-quality hair dryer (think of it as more of an investment than a splurge).

RevAir‘s reverse hair dryer is designed different hair types and it’s built to last. The hair dryer uses patented reverse-air technology that dries, stretches and smooths your hair “3x faster than traditional methods by sending air in the natural direction of the cuticle.”

Available at Amazon and RevAir.com, the viral hair dryer was out of stock for several months last year but it’s back in time for Mother’s Day, Memorial Day and other shopping holidays. RevAir emits less heat than flat irons and traditional blow dryers, making it healthier for your hair, and it promises not to change your natural curl pattern.

The $400 sticker price might be a bit shocking at first, but if you’re the type to get blow outs regularly, RevAir will save you money in the long run — and it’s on sale for Mother’s Day.

As we all should know by now, heat can have negative and positive effects on your hair. We use heat to straighten and dry our hair but it can also damage your follicles and cuticles.

Hair science can be complicated, but one thing to note is that hair has negative and positive ions, which is where ionic and ceramic hair dryers come into play. What’s the difference? Ionic hair dryers use lower temperatures and positive ions to break through water molecules, thus drying your hair faster.

Although ceramic dryers heat up quickly and evenly, they tend to be pricier than your average blow dryer. Ceramic hair dryers are recommended for fine hair or fragile hair, while ionic is recommended for thicker hair.

RevAir falls in its own category as it combines a vacuum suction method with a motor that “gently draws” moisture out of your hair without the excessive heat. The hair dryer features three heat settings, seven tension settings, and uniquely designed wands to protect your hair from breakage and cut down on drying time.