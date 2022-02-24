The Best BLACKPINK Merch Online: 13 Items K-Pop Fans Won’t Be Able to Resist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

What’s not to love about BLACKPINK? Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo make up one of the hottest girls group’s in K-Pop. In honor of the BLACKPINK fandom, we decided to put together a list of some of the best merchandise that you can find online.

BLACKPINK’s Welcoming Collection will be released on March 2 but if you can’t wait to get your hands on new gear, we collected some alternatives for you. Below, see our roundup of BLACKPINK sweatshirts, T-shirts, toys, board games, purses, hats, slippers and more.

A perfect gift for a BP fan, this All Access box is inspired by the group’s Squared Up album. It’s loaded with over a dozen items like stickers, polaroids of the group, and a replica of Lisa’s glitzy glasses from the “Kill This Love” music video.

Buy: $19.99 at Amazon.com.

Cozy up in a black hoodie from the official BLACKPINK Amazon store. The hooded sweatshirt features the group’s name on the front and the tracklist to The Album.

Buy: $45 at Amazon.com.

Not interested in a hoodie? Try out a T-shirt instead. This cotton tee is available in adult and kid sizes ranging from XS-3X Large.

Buy: $22.99 at Amazon.com.

You can never have too many biker shorts! These high waist black shorts are made from soft cotton jersey with an elastic waistband and printed design on one leg. If you want a full outfit pair it with this crop tank top ($5) or crop hoodie ($11) .

Buy: $7.99 at HM.com.

Need new headgear? This faux leather beret with embroidered detail on the front is on sale at H&M for $5 (regular $13).

Buy: $5 at HM.com.

Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie get dolled up in the form of 3-inch figurines dressed in looks from their “As If It’s Your Last” music video. Each doll comes with removable accessories that you can mix and match.

Buy: $20 at Amazon.com.

YG Entertainment’s BLACKPINK Monopoly edition comes complete with a specialized game board and money that features images of your favorite BP members.

Buy: $119 at Amazon.com.

Turn your living room or bedroom into an impromptu concert with the BLACKPINK Light Plush Heart. Sing and dance as the heart glows in four different lighting options.

Buy: $30 at Walmart.com.

Slip into a pair of faux fur slippers from H&M’s BLACKPINK collection. The slippers feature crossover foot straps with fabric appliqué at the top and fluted soles.

Buy: $14.99 at HM.com.

This printed nylon, small shoulder bag has a detachable shoulder strap with a carabiner hook, faux leather handle with linked metal letters, and a zipper at the top.

Buy: $11.99 at HM.com.

Carry school supplies and more in this stylish, PVC mini backpack. The tinted, see-through bag from the Clearly Your collection has adjustable straps with pink zippers and a rubberized BLACKPINK patch on the front. Make it a full set by adding the matching pencil case ($14) and duffle bag ($60).

Buy: $50 on Amazon.com.

Play your favorite BLACKPINK songs and watch this lightstick glow to the beat. The 8-inch light stick has three light modes: pink light mode, pulsing light mode, and music reaction mode.

Buy: $14.99 at Amazon.com.

Speaking of music, test out your singing skills with this BLACKPINK microphone that’s perfect for karaoke. The easy-to-use microphone is pre-loaded with the songs “How You Like That” and “Kill This Love.”

Buy: $14.43 at Amazon.com.