Bikinis on a Budget: These Swimsuits Are All on Sale for Less Than $35

National Bikini Day is perfect time to shop for new swimwear! In honor of the unofficial holiday, celebrated every year on July 5, we rounded up a collection of nine affordable bikinis to shop for summer.

The modern two-piece bikini was first introduced in July 1946 by French designers and competitors Jacques Heim and Louis Réard. Heim’s design was nicknamed the “atom” and marketed as the “world’s smallest bathing suit,” while Réard named his design after the coral island Bikini Atoll. Since then, the bikini has grown to become one of the most popular (if not the most popular) kind of swimwear.

From solids to patterns, neon, florals and more, keep reading for our roster of budget-friendly bikinis to rock poolside, or sport on the beach. For more summer essentials, read our list of the best slides to buy right now.

Kamoni

Kamoni Neon Pink Spaghetti Strap Bikini $29.95 $14.99 Buy Now 1

Neon is a summer staple! This Rose Red V Neck Printed Bikini from Kamoni has a lace-up-back top (with padded cups for light support) and matching bottoms featuring a low-waisted silhouette for flattering tummy coverage. The bikini is available in sizes XS-2XL and comes in five colors including blue, yellow, black, neon pink and light pink. Kimono is currently having a buy 3 get 1 free summer sale with code: FREE + free shipping on orders over $59.

Amazon

Pink Queen Bikini Set $from $22.94 $32.48 Buy Now 1

This bikini set from Amazon includes a bandeau top (with removable padding) and high-waisted bottom. You can get it in dozens of different colors and patterns and in sizes ranging from S-XL.

H&M

H&M Halter Bikini Top $17.99 Buy Now 1

Grab your beach bag and sunglasses! This mix and match bikini top (and bottoms) from H&M is available in various colors and sizes including brown, white, pink patterned and purple. The convertible-style top ($17) ties at the back and neck and includes removable cup inserts. The matching bottoms are just $5.99. H&M is currently having a sale for up to 50% off select items, but their regular-priced bikinis are still affordable.

Forever 21

Plus Size Floral Underwire Bikini Top $8 $19.99 60% OFF Buy Now 1

Feeling floral for summer? This plus-size bikini is $16 for both pieces. The top ($8) comes in sizes OX-3X, and the bottoms are available in size 1X-3X. The bikini is also available with a triangle top. Find more Forever 21 plus-size bikini options here.

Target

Tabitha Brown for Target Lemon Print Tie-Front Bikini Top $21.25 $25 15% OFF Buy Now 1

Add a little citrus to your Tabitha Brown bikini sold exclusively at Target. The front-tie top ($21.25) and matching bottoms ($17) come in a range of sizes XXS-XL as well as plus sizes 1X-4X.

Tilly's

Damsel Ziggy Triangle Bikini $17.49 $34.99 50% OFF Buy Now 1

This multi-colored bikini top and bottom from Tilly’s is made from recycled nylon and spandex, and it’s on sale for $32 (for both pieces). The Damsel Ziggy Triangle Bikini Top ties at the neck and back and features slider triangle cups and removable padding. The bikini bottoms ($14.99) provide a low-rise fit with tie straps on either side. The bikini top and bottom are available in sizes XS-XL. Tilly’s shoppers can save up to 30% off during the retailer’s sitewide sale. Find bikinis and other sale items here.

Forever 21

Forever 21 Triangle Bikini Top $6 $14.99 60% OFF Buy Now 1

On a tight bikini budget? This two-piece set is $12 at Forever 21, while supplies last. The nylon-spandex blend top ($6) features a halter neckline and back self-tie closures, and the matching bottoms are also on sale for $6. Both pieces are available in sizes S-XL. Forever 21’s online-only Fourth of July sale has been extended beyond the holiday weekend. Shoppers can save up to 70% off everything online.

Amazon

Suuksess Cutout Bikini $29.95 $ Buy Now 1

Another simple but stylish bikini choice. This cheetah print set comes in 14 different colors and patterns, including royal blue, neon pink, orange and tie-dye. Sizes range from 2-10.

PLT

Pretty Little Thing Green Hammer Bikini Top $16 $28 43% OFF Buy Now 1

Make a statement with this green hammered trim bikini top and matching bottoms from Pretty Little Thing. Sold separately, the top and matching bottoms are on sale for $16 each and available in green, coral, cream, black and blue (sizes 0-12). Save up to 70% off everything + an additional 20% off with CODE USA20 (until midnight tonight). Click here for more discounted PLT swimwear.