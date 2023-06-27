’90s Trends: 5 Belly Chains That’ll Step Up Your Accessory Game

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s no secret that ’90s and Y2K fashion have made a comeback, and the latest trend to hit social feeds is belly chains. In the past, stars including Christina Aguilera and Aaliyah were known to sport the sparkly accent piece with corset tops and cropped tanks. Just look back at the 2001 MTV music awards when Aguilera used it to elevate her winning ‘fit.

Thanks to stars such as The Little Mermaid‘s Halle Bailey and Rihanna now sporting the accessory, 2023 is proving it’s still just as fashionable.

With summer in full swing, there is no better time to elevate your outfit than with a belly chain above your denim, or paired with your crochet bikini. Bailey even sported a bright green version with some athleisure back in April, which she shared with fans on Instagram.

No matter what your budget or style is, the best belly chains will instantly add color, elegance or flair to your outfits, whether you’re looking for festival gear or a luxe beach ‘fit. To help you find the trendiest pieces, we rounded up the most fashionable picks below.

Amazon

PEARLADA Minimalist Beach Bikini Body Chain $11.99 $13.99 14% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Minimalists will be praising this simplistic body chain, as it features a single layer of gold chain with little crystal beads for added style. The chain is adjustable to fit to your preferences depending on if you want a fitted look or something more loose and casual.

Walmart

Give yourself some options with Autrucker’s waist beads, which comes with 10 variations to choose from. You can even layer them on top of one another or sport a single chain, depending on your mood. And did we mention it’s all under $10?

Free People – Sparks Belly Chain $38 Buy Now 1

Free People’s belly chain boasts beach vibes as it’s made with a braided rope chain and colorful seashells. You can’t help but want to throw on your swimsuit and catch some waves once you tie this on.

Aerie

Aerie Beaded Belly Chain $13.46 $17.95 25% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Get two for the price of one — and then some! Aerie’s Beaded Belly Chain is not only on sale, but comes with two chains to style to your liking. Whether you’re feeling gold and glamorous or want some beaded color, this chain is here to provide — and all for under $15.

Nordstrom

Ettika Crystal Charm Belly Chain $65 Buy Now 1

Ooze glamorous vibes once you add Ettika’s Crystal Charm Belly Chain to your outfit. It comes as a single layer with a gold chain and crystal charms hanging off for a more chic look. You can even adjust the chain to fit your liking.

