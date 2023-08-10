Bedding Deals: Score 20% Off Buffy’s ‘Dreamy AF’ Cooling Comforter

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Besides having a quiet environment, getting sound sleep in the summer comes down to how comfortable your bed is. You need a soft mattress, comfortable pillows and a cooling comforter — especially if you’re a hot sleeper. Quality bedding can cost a pretty penny, but that’s where some of the best new bedding deals come in.

With Labor Day approaching, you may be tempted to wait on some mattress deals, but don’t skip out on Buffy’s back-to-school sale, which features 20% off cooling bedding. You don’t have to be a student to take advantage of the sale either as it applies to all sizes of bedding. Whether you’re in the market for some dorm essentials or just need to upgrade your bedding, grab some luxe sheets, comforters, duvet covers and more while they’re being discounted.

Not sure what to add into your cart? We recommend the Breeze Comforter that’s just as comfortable (if not more) than the other bestselling Cloud Comforter by the brand, according to reviewers.

Keep reading to shop the comforter and learn more.

Buffy

Buffy Breeze Comforter $140 $175 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

For less than $150, Buffy is treating you to a cooler sleep experience with the Breeze Comforter. The material is made from eucalyptus materials, which aim to regulate your temperature. There are also loops on each corner to help keep a duvet cover in place and prevent any slippage. Plus, the brand offers a seven night free trial, so you can test it out before purchasing it — though with its 4.7 star rating you may not want to give it back.

One reviewer even went as far as to say that it’s “Truly perfect for every season! My sister also got one after my purchase! Dreamy AF.”

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best mermaid tail blankets, scented candles and adjustable fans.