Bedding Deals: Don’t Sleep on Up to 25% Off During Cozy Earth’s Sitewide Semi-Annual Sale

Besides having a quiet environment, getting sound sleep in the summer comes down to how comfortable your bed is. You need a soft mattress, comfortable pillows and a cooling comforter — especially if you’re a hot sleeper. Quality bedding can cost a pretty penny, but that’s where some of the best new bedding deals come in.

With Labor Day approaching, you may be tempted to wait on some mattress deals, but don’t skip out on some early-bird bedding deals like Cozy Earth’s Semi-Annual sale featuring up to 25% off sitewide. The brand not only provides luxurious bedding and sleep options but has landed itself on Oprah’s Favorite List for five years in a row. While it may be more of a splurge, the brand prides itself on their products providing a 10-year warranty on most bedding and a 100-day trial, so you can make sure it’s the right fit for you.

Whether you’re in the market for some dorm essentials or just need to upgrade your bedding, grab some luxe sheets, comforters, duvet covers and more while they’re being discounted. Trust us, your bed will be praising you for your good taste.

Not sure what to add into your cart? We rounded up some of the bestsellers as well as some Oprah’s faves to add to your cart to help you get the sleep you deserve.

Keep reading to shop the Cozy Earth sale below.

Cozy Earth

Bamboo Pillowcases $79.20 $99 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

Refresh your pillowcases with these Bamboo ones from Cozy Earth that are currently 20% off. It’s made from 100% bamboo viscose, which is lightweight, breathable and aims to be cooling for a more comfortable night’s sleep. Plus, you can choose between seven shades, and it comes in a set of two.

Cozy Earth

Bamboo Sheet Set $271.20 $339 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

We’ve tested this sheet set in the oat shade for ourselves and can attest that they’re very soft and cooling thanks to the bamboo viscose material. They don’t slip around and can even fit on regular and deep mattresses up to 20-inches deep. It’s also Oprah-approved having landed on her 2018 favorites list, according to the brand.

Cozy Earth

Bamboo Viscose Comforter $335.20 $419 20% off% OFF Buy Now 1

We’ve even tested this comforter with bamboo viscose filling and find that it’s not only lightweight, but wicks away heat, which is especially helpful during the winter. You can use it with our without a duvet cover and it’s also available in a silk filling for a more hotel-like feel.

