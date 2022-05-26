The Best Beatles Merch on Amazon: Must-Have Collectibles for Fans of All Ages

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Beatles released their eighth studio album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band on March 26, 1967. In honor of the album’s 55th anniversary this year and one of of the most legendary bands of all time, we’ve rounded up a collection of some of the coolest Beatles merchandise that you can find on Amazon.

The collection below celebrates John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr with a variety of items that are perfect for Father’s Day, birthdays and Global Beatles Day, which takes place June 25. Keep reading for a list of 12 of the best Beatles-inspired shirts, socks, books, artwork, Funko Pop! vinyls, playing cards and other fun collectibles and awesome gift ideas for dedicated fans of all ages.

Crosley CR401-SP Record Carrier Case for 30+ Albums $69.95 $89.95 22% OFF Buy Now 1

If you missed a chance to grab the sold-out Beatles Project Record Player, you can still find merch to use with your collection of Beatles records, like this stylish Crosley record carrier case. It holds up to 30 albums and is made from sturdy metal with a resin handle.

Funko Pop John Lennon $27.99 $ Buy Now 1

Lennon’s legendary style is immortalized in the form of a Funko Pop! vinyl. The figure is part of the Funko Pop! Rocks collection and stands almost 4 inches tall. See additional Lennon Pop! vinyls here.

Put together a piece of art with the LEGO Art set depicting The Beatles. This 2,933-piece set for adults measures over 15.5-inches and features four build options, nine canvas wall decor plates, The Beatles’ signature tile, a brick-built LEGO frame, unique new hanging element and piece separator.

Hornby Eurostar Beatles Submarine Analog Train Set $191.99 $ Buy Now 1

All aboard! The Eurostar Beatles Submarine Train Set is perfect for collectors. The train set pay is a mini-recreation of the Eurostar 737 train wrapped in Beatles scenes from the 1968 musical-comedy, Yellow Submarine.

Igloo Limited-Edition Playmate Series 7 Qt. Cooler $39.99 $ Buy Now 1

For the Beatles fanatic who wants to keep their drinks cool! The Fab Four take center stage on the Playmate, special-edition coolers available in 7 qt. and 14 qt. The coolers can hold nine to 26 cans, depending on the size.

Happy Socks The Beatles Yellow Submarine Socks, 6 Pack $64.80 $ Buy Now 1

Happy Socks teamed up with the rock icons for this cozy, sock selection. Made of premium cotton material, the limited-edition set comes with six pairs of colorful socks. Looking for a different design? Check out these Beatles jacquard socks from Zara ($22.90).

The Beatles: Get Back Book (Hardcover) $30 Buy Now 1

The Beatles Get Back DVD is currently sold out and the Blu-ray will be restocked in July. In the meantime, Beatles fans can collect this hardcover book featuring The Beatles’ official account of the creation of their final album, Let It Be. The book is also illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished photos, including images by famed photographer Ethan A. Russell, who shot the band’s album covers, and Paul McCartney’s late wife, Linda McCartney.

The Beatles Playing Cards $9.95 Buy Now 1

Incorporate the Beatles aesthetic into your next card game. These premium playing cards are available in four different color editions dressed in the style of the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The Beatles Large Recycled Tote $16.99 Buy Now 1

Carry groceries and more in this durable, weather-resistant tote made from 25% recycled materials. The bag measures 16 x 6 x 12 inches with an 8-inch drop on the inside and features a retro photo of the Fab Four on the front.

The Beatles Guitar Picks $8.99 $13.25 32% OFF Buy Now 1

This collectible tin set holds 15 medium gauge guitar picks, each of which celebrates some of the legendary Beatles images including Abbey Road, Sgt. Peppers and Revolver. Find additional Beatles-inspired guitar picks here.

The Beatles Logo T-Shirt $22.99 $ Buy Now 1

We couldn’t make the list without a Beatles T-shirt. This basic, Beatles logo tee is available in black, gray and navy blue in sizes XS-3X Large.

Fliptomania Album Covers Flipbook $14.99 $ Buy Now 1

Collect the artwork from every Beatles album cover blended together to make an epic animation. This handheld flipbook only measures 6 x 4-inches, but it has 125 pages.

The Beatles Drums Salt & Pepper Shakers $26 $ Buy Now 1

Another unique (and tiny) Beatles merch item! These adorable, hand-painted salt and pepper shakers are too cute to pass up. Plus, they’re shaped like tiny drums and they come packaged in a full color gift box.