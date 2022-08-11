Summer Essentials: The 8 Best Beach Bags Under $200

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you plan to hit the beach or kick it poolside this summer, having the right bag can make things easier.

How do you find the best beach bag? Given the number of options online, it’s good to narrow down the kind of bag that works best for your needs, but if you don’t have that kind of time, we did some of the work for you. Below, find a list of affordable beach bags and tote bags that are priced below $200.

On a tight budget? Most of the bags listed are well under $50 and perfectly sized to fit beach towels, swimwear, straw hats, sunglasses, flip-flops and sunscreen, along with smaller items like a cell phone, iPad, portable speaker, books and other essentials. For more summer gear, read our recommendations for the most comfortable slides and adjustable fans to help you beat the heat.

Amazon

Baleine Large Beach Bag $16.99 Buy Now 1

Roomy, affordable and lots of pockets! Amazon shoppers love this $17 mesh bag. This sand-proof, extra-large, 15-inch x 16-inch bag is easy to clean and equipped with eight mesh pockets to keep water bottles and other liquids standing upward so they don’t spill. An inside zipper pocket keeps your phone and other valuables safe and there’s a keychain hook on the bag. The tote is available in eight different colors, including pink, yellow, white, black, dark blue, dark green and light green. You can also find mesh bags for just $10 at Target, and if you want to expand the budget a bit, this Mesh Beach Tote is on sale for $18.20.

Funboy

Iridescent Beach Tote $55 Buy Now 1

A chic tote, designed in a semi-rigid iridescent transparent PVC featuring canary yellow trim. This head-turning bag includes a matching envelope pouch for your keys, wallet, etc. The bag is also large enough to fit multiple beach towels and other necessities and durable enough to last for years to come.

Walmart

Extra-Large, Waterproof Floral Canvas Tote $18.99 $46.99 60% OFF Buy Now 1

Sturdy and water-resistant, this extra-large, floral print tote bag is made of 100% RIP-STOP, durable canvas cloth. It has cotton lining inside, one inner pocket and a top zipper closure. The bag measures 22-inches x 17-inches and earned a 4.8 out of 5-star review on Walmart.com.

Amazon

SCOUT Original Deano Extra-Large Utility Bag $45 $ Buy Now 1

SCOUT knows beach bags! The design pictured above is the brand’s extra-large, go-everywhere tote. Suitable for the beach, pool, work or school, this sleek bag has a roomy interior (19 inches wide, 15 inches high and 10 inches deep) and a heavy-duty but comfortable, 8.25-inch shoulder strap. The bag is available in over a dozen prints and colors. Click here for additional Scout tote bags.

If you like the stripe design but want a different style, check out this canvas zip-tote from J. Crew which is on sale for $39.50 (regular $89.50).

Amazon

Hello Beaches Beach Bag $49.99 Buy Now 1

Make a statement with this stylish, straw bag from Hello Beaches. The 17-inch x 17-inch bag features a spacious and fully lined interior with three pockets and a magnetic closure to keep your wallet, keys, sunglasses, smartphone and other items safe. The bag is available in four colors, including pink, turquoise and a natural tone with pink and turquoise embroidery on the front. Prefer a mesh statement bag instead? Try this Hola Beaches bag ($20).

Amazon

Baby Bogg Bagg Small Waterproof, Washable Tote $from $85 Buy Now 1

The Baby Bogg Bag is a waterproof, washable tote that’s great for beaching, boating, camping and even tailgating. A smaller version of the larger Bogg Bag, this compact tote measures 15 inches x 13 inches x 5.25 inches. The bag is made from durable EVA material with a non-slip bottom ensuring that it stands up on its own and soft shoulder pads to carry it around comfortably. Bogg Bag is available in more than 2 dozen colors, including red, pink, blue, white, purple, black, yellow, lilac, leopard print, camouflage and a limited-edition pink, palm tree design.

Lululemon

Lululemon Side-Cinch Shopper Bag $58 Buy Now 1

Technically, Lululemon’s Side-Cinch bag is a shopping bag, but it’s made from water-repellent fabric, so it also works as a beach bag. The bag is available in three colors (yellow, black, and orange) and features a cinchable opening, snap closure and an easy-access, exterior pocket.

Bloomingdale's

Poolside The Essaouira Tote $195 Buy Now 1

Straw bags never seem to go out of style! From the splurge-worthy Prada Raffia Tote ($1,850), the $200 Poolside tote pictured above or this $23 Twig & Arrow tote, there are plenty of straw options for any kind of budget.”Made with love,” the Poolside Essaouira Tote is handwoven by female artisans and features a removable, washable zip pocket with adjustable shoulder straps. The 16-inch x 11.5-inch bag is large enough to fit a small towel, book, keys, a cell phone and more.