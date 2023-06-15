The 7 Best Backpacks for College, High School & More, According to Reviews

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whether you’re in college, high school, middle school or even just commuting to work, investing in a quality backpack is essential. You may be tempted to snag a travel backpack for its compact design, but space will be essential for packing all your pens, pencils, notebooks, laptop and books for class.

The best backpacks for students need to be comfortable yet spacious enough to hold everything without leaving you with back or shoulder pain. To help you find the perfect bag to carry around during the school year and beyond, we went straight to the source — you! We scoured the reviews to find the best backpacks for school and commuting (including a the viral JanSport backpack the Internet is obsessed with).

Twitter has been blowing up over JanSport backpacks costing $60 (you can get a similar one on sale from Amazon for $38). The original tweet by @BigTucsonDad shows a photo of the backpacks and its price tag followed by the caption, “What the hell is happening in the backpack market rn.” Other Twitter users have responded, backing up the high price point based on the quality and lifetime warranty that comes with the product.

Twitter user @a_h_reaume even tweeted, “Okay. Hear me out. JanSport has a lifetime warranty on their backpacks. They will fix it or send you a new one for free if it breaks. I bought a JanSport backpack for the first time at 14 and I’m still using its descendants.”

Okay. Hear me out. Jansport has a lifetime warranty on their backpacks. They will fix it or send you a new one for free if it breaks. I bought a Jansport backpack for the first time at 13 and I’m still using its descendants. https://t.co/ZIlCQKGRoP — A. H. (@a_h_reaume) June 14, 2023

Keep reading to shop the viral JanSport backpack and more reviewer-loved picks below.

JanSport

JanSport Cool Student Backpack $60 Buy Now 1

Not only does this JanSport backpack come with a stellar warranty but it has a 4.6 rating on Amazon with over 12,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers are obsessed with the washable material and the fact that it can “withstand [their] children’s heavy homework loads.”

Amazon

MATEIN Travel Laptop Backpack $29.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Matein’s Travel Laptop Backpack is a No. 1 bestseller for laptop backpacks on Amazon — and we can see why. It has more than 65,000 verified five-star reviews that, according to reviewers, has “plenty of room for an iPad, magazines, snacks” and more. Plus, it’s comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time.

Walmart

Gamers will be praising this Super Mario Bros. backpack not only for it’s 4.6 rating, but the vibrant design featuring iconic characters from the game. It also comes with adjustable straps to customize to your liking and a laptop sleeve for safe storage.

Amazon

coowoz College Backpack $18.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

If there’s one thing this college backpack isn’t lacking it’s storage. The design is built with two front pockets secured with front clips to keep your phone, keys, lipgloss and more from falling out. That doesn’t even include the side water bottle compartments and inner pocket for storing your books, extra clothes and more. And did we mention over 1,400 verified Amazon shoppers think it’s five-star worthy?

Walmart

Everest 16.5″ Classic Backpack $11.60 $13.53 14% off% OFF Buy Now 1

This eye-catching Everest Classic Backpack features a vibrant shade that is more than a stylish accessory. It’s considered a best seller on Walmart with a 4.6 star rating for its hidden zipper front pocket, spacious main compartment and convenient key holder to keep all you essentials in one spot.

Amazon

The North Face – Vault Commuter Laptop Backpack $64.95 Buy Now From Amazon 1

It’s no surprise this Vault Commuter Laptop Backpack is rated a 4.7 — it’s made with water-repellent material (for any rainy walks to class), contains a 15-in padded laptop sleeve and has an endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association.

Amazon

Herschel Little America Laptop Backpack $84.00 $120.00 30% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Keep your laptop and books secure in this Herschel backpack that not only features a main compartment and extra front pocket, but two leather straps to keep everything in place. It’s also rated a 4.7 out of five stars with shoppers raving over its strong material and ability to hold a laptop and mid-class snacks.