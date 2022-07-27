The Best Backpacks, Tablets & Other Back-to-School Supplies for Students on a Budget

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Class is almost back in session! As students prepare to head back to school in the coming weeks, Walmart, Target and other retailers have been slashing prices on big-ticket and low-cost items to combat sales slumps brought on by inflation.

To help you get started school shopping, we put together a list of affordable items and back-to-school deals for students (and parents) on a budget. Below, find a roundup of backpacks, tablets, blue light glasses, laptops, headphones and other back-to-school supplies.

Amazon

Shrradoo Extra Large 52L Travel Laptop $39.99 $ $45.99 Buy Now 1

This extra-large backpack received a 4.8 out of 5-star rating, with over 16,000 customer reviews. Perfect for school and travel, the large-capacity bag has three spacious compartments with hidden pockets, plus 20 independent pockets for large and small storage needs, an external USB port to charge your phone and other devices and conveniently placed side elastic net pockets to hold umbrellas, water bottles and more gear. You can fit school supplies, travel accessories, stationery, notebooks, cord organizer, clothes and more in this awesome bag.

Champion

Champion Advocate Backpack $59.95 Buy Now 1

Columbia’s Advocate Backpack has earned thousands of positive customer reviews, namely for its durability and the stylish, all-over print design. The backpack feature adjustable straps, front and back zip pockets, and a laptop compartment.

JanSport

Jansport Right Pack Backpack $65 $ Buy Now 1

Jansport started as a small family business in 1967 and has since become one of the most popular backpack brands around. The Right Pack featured above is an update on a classic. It features the signature straight-cut/padded shoulder straps and suede bottom, a side water bottle pocket, a padded laptop sleeve designed to fit a 15-inch device and is available in 20 different colors. You can find Jansport and other backpacks on sale for up to 25% off at Kohl’s, plus save an additional 25% with code: SAVE25 through July 27.

Walmart

Pritom Android Tablet $89.99 $109.99 18% OFF Buy Now 1

Need a budget-friendly notebook? The Pritom M10 tablet is equipped with a 10-inch display screen (1280 x 800 IPS display), Wifi, dual cameras, 5000mAh battery, 32 GB of ROM, 2GB of RAM, a 32 bit Quad-core processor and the battery can last up to 12 hours. If you can afford to spend a little more, the Samsung Galaxy S7 tablet is on sale for $395 and this 10.9 Apple iPad is on sale for $449.99.

Amazon

Logitech M350 Line Friends Cony Wireless Mouse $39.99 $ Buy Now 1

Logitech dropped an adorable collection of computer accessories, which includes this Line Friends wireless mouse featuring the character Cony. Aside from being available in six different colors, the mouse is ultra-quiet and tracks fast and accurately on most surfaces, making it great for school, gaming, work, etc. Click here for wireless keyboards and other computer accessories.

Amazon

HP x360 Convertible 15-Inch Laptop $769.99 $ $959.99 Buy Now 1

For a limited time, shoppers can save up to $190 off HP computers at Amazon. This HP Envy is a convertible laptop with a 15-6-inch display, high-definition screen and dual speakers with crisp audio courtesy of Bang & Olufsen. The laptop has a battery life of about 11 hours (fast charge the battery half way in just 30 minutes) and an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor with Radeon graphics. Find more laptop deals at Walmart.

Amazon

Maxjuli Blue Light Blocking Glasses $6.99 Buy Now 1

Bluelight blocking glasses protect your eyes from blue rays and high energy blue lights. They can also reduce eye strain, fatigue, blurred vision and headaches brought on by staring at your device for too long. The glasses are available in 12 different colors, including the transparent design pictured above.

Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, $109 $117 7% OFF Buy Now 1

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds feature active noise cancellation and the battery can last for up to 15 hours. Finding the perfect pair of earbuds can be tricky. If you want more variety, Bose Sport Earbuds are on sale for $149, Airpods are currently $99 and these best-selling Anker Soundcore noise canceling headphones are marked down to just $48.

Targets

2022-23 Academic Planner $9.99 Buy Now 1

Keep your schedule on track with an academic planner! This 72-page weekly and monthly planner is dated from July 2022 to June 2023. See more academic planners here.

Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) $39.99 $84.99 53% OFF Buy Now 1

Going away for school? Video chat with friends and family, set timers, stream music and more with the Echo Show 5. The 2nd generation Echo Show features Alexa voice technology and a 2MP camera.

Amazon

Rolanstar Computer Desk $84.99 Buy Now 1

Need a new desk? The Rolanstar Computer Desk offers a no-frills design at a great price. The 39-inch desk has a built-in power strip with dual outlets and USB ports, built-in wire-management, a cup holder and headphone/VR headset hook.

Amazon

Choo Choo Computer Desk $169.99 $189.99 11% OFF Buy Now 1

This Choo Choo computer desk measures 40-inches long and can also be used as a makeup vanity or console table. Ideal for a dorm room, bedroom, living room or home office, this double-drawer desk is made from MDF board with an x-frame to ensure stability and durability.

Staples

Union and Scale Desk Chair $99.99 $159.99 38% OFF Buy Now 1

Need somewhere to sit? This desk chair features a breathable polyester mesh back, integrated lumbar support, with adjustable tension knobs and the seat height can be adjusted.

Amazon

Trekoo Desk Fan Lamp Combo $15.99 $18.99 16% OFF Buy Now 1

Stay cool while you study with this cute little fan/lamp/pencil holder. The rechargeable, three-speed fan is equipped with a flexible goose neck and a small LED lamp (with three speeds of brightness). The fan can work for up to 14 hours, depending on the speed, and can be recharged with an adapter, PC, power bank, car charger, laptop and more.

Amazon

Bentgo Leak-Proof Bento-Style Lunch Box $29.99 $ $39.99 Buy Now 1

Bring your lunch to school in a Bentgo lunch box, which offers multiple, leak-proof compartments and built-in portion control. For a heated option, check out this electric lunch box from LunchEAZE ($25.99).

Best Buy

Cannon Ink Jet Printer $49.99 $69.99 29% OFF Buy Now 1

According to several customer reviews, Cannon’s PIXMA TS302 Wireless Inkjet Printer works great for the price. Print quickly and wirelessly with this color inkjet printer that offers easy-loading and it prints up to 7.7 ISO ipm in black and white to help reduce wait times. It prints documents and photos and users can scan directly from a smartphone via the Cannon Print app. Looking for pricier printers? Click here.

Amazon

1Plus Electric Scooter $379.90 $529.90 28% OFF Buy Now 1

Using an electric scooter is a cost-effective way to get to school. The 1Plus electric scooter is quipped with a powerful motor and high-capacity battery. Thanks to the 500W electric brush-less hub, this scooter can reach speeds of up to 19mph. It has a maximum travel range of up to 17.5 miles and a maximum load of 220 pounds. Want something cheaper? Try the Segway Ninebot ES1L Electric Scooter ($299.99) or the Razor E100 Electric Scooter, which is on sale for $148. For additional options, read our picks for the best electric scooters under $600.