10 Back-to-School Shoes to Rock on the First Day & Beyond

Back-to-school shopping is officially here, which means it’s time to stock up on everything from a fresh backpack and school supplies to taking advantage of all the back-to-school sales. On top of snagging a first day of school outfit, you also need to make sure your shoe collection is up to date.

No matter if you’re entering high school, college, graduate school and beyond, having a nice selection of back-to-school shoes will allow you to have options when pairing your pleated skirts and band t-shirts. No matter what your budget or style is, there are a mix of shoes out there for everyone.

To help take the work out of determining what types of shoes you should have in your arsenal, we rounded up the best back-to-school shoes from platform boots to sneakers.

Keep reading to shop the our picks below.

Nike Air Force 1 Basketball Shoe

Every sneaker collection needs a pair of white low-tops like this Nike Air Force style. It comes with an all white style and platform sole that’ll not only elevate your outfits, but is versatile enough to be paired with wide-leg jeans, a midi-dress and more.

Dr. Martens 2976 Chelsea Boot

Chelsea boots are considered a classic style as, like the white sneakers, they can easily be paired with numerous outfits from dressy to casual. Doc Martens especially are made from a patent leather material for added durability and are typically waterproof making them a stylish pair of ankle-length rain boots.

The Patti Lace-Up Boot

Give your booties a makeover with these lace-up styles from Madewell. Not only do they feature a little heel to take your outfits to new heights, but the above ankle length is ideal for wearing tucked or untucked with jeans or paired with trousers.

UO Kallie Cross-Strap Ballet Flat

Pirouette on over to Urban Outfitters to grab these dainty ballet flats. It comes in five shades and was designed with an almond-shaped toe and satin-like material for added chicness.

Vans Unisex Adults' Classic Slip On Trainers

If you’re in a rush, these slip-ons are ideal for adding a pop of pattern to your outfit without needing to lace and unlace them. If you’d prefer to keep things basic, the shoes also come in plain colors your can stock up on.

AOSPHIRAYLIAN Mary Janes Shoes

Chunky, platform shoes are a must-have if you’re looking to stay on-trend this school year and these Mary Janes will do just that. These come designed with an adjustable ankle strap and have a lugsole bottom that’ll elevate basically any outfit you wear it with.

Converse Hi-Top Sneakers

You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of Chuck Taylors for their versatility and ability to be paired with practically anything and everything. Plus, it’s not secret that celebrities have been fan of the style with stars including Halsey, Jisoo, Lady Gaga, Madison Beer and more previously spotted wearing the brand.

Planone Tall Rain Boots

Rainy days are not meant for sporting some sneakers or open-toed shoes to class. That’s where a solid pair of rain boots comes in and these Planone ones are the under $40 pick to snag. The style features an over-the-knee length ideal for splashing in puddles and keeping your feet dry and comfortable.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Clog

Clogs are having a major comeback and these Birkenstocks are just one of the popular styles people are clamoring to have. It could be thanks to the cork footbed and soft suede upper. Plus, did we mention it comes in five colors?

HOKA Clifton 9 Sneakers

Whether you’re headed to P.E. or are racing across campus to your next class, having a pair of running sneakers will help keep your feet supported and comfortable. These Hoka Clifton 9 Sneakers come with a breathable upper and stylish cream shade you can pair with your athleisure or jeans.

For more product recommendations, check out our roundups of the best jelly shoes, Ugg boots and platform heels.