Amazon’s Popular Laser Hair Removal Device ‘Works Wonders’ & Is 74% Off

Many of us may turn to waxing or shaving to get smoother, hairless skin, but a new form of grooming products has risen to popularity and that’s laser hair removal. While you can go to the dermatologist to get this non-invasive procedure done, there’s also a more affordable option, which is doing it at home.

Amazon is no stranger to providing stellar deals and discounts, and right now you can score around 74% off the INNZA Laser Hair Removal Device. It’s currently being discounted by 47%, but through an additional $40 off coupon, you can click before adding it to your cart, that brings it up to 74% of savings.

How does it work? Well, rather than take a razor or wax to your skin, you can avoid the pain and accidental cuts using this handy device. The device uses intense pulsed light (IPL) that combined with a 600nm wavelength, attempts to break the cycle of hair growth, resulting in a more hair-free area. Plus, it uses cooling technology to help soothe target areas after lasering it. The brand states you can start to see reduced hair growth in up to 12 weeks.

One reviewer has praised the hair removal device saying it “works wonders” and “after using it three times [they were] starting to see results.”

INNZA Laser Hair Removal Device $49.99 $189.99 74% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

For less than $50, you can use this laser hair removal device to rid your arms, legs and more of hair. Rather than drop hundreds of dollars on appointments, this kit includes everything you could possibly need to do it from the comfort of your home such as protective glasses, a handheld razor and the laser hair removal device.

The brand also warns you should not use the device on tattoos, sunburns, mustaches, skin diseases or if you’re pregnant.

