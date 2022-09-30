Star Search: The 16 Best Astrology Gifts for Every Zodiac Sign

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Astrology might be more popular than ever. Gone are the days of zodiac items being restricted to crystal shops and Etsy. Nowadays, astrology gifts are available just about everywhere — including major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Nordstrom.

September happens to be the busiest birthday month of the year, and although Virgo season has ended, Libra season is just getting started! With the sun in Libra, and Mercury (finally) moving out of retrograde, we figured now would be a great time to round up a collection of astrology-inspired gift ideas for every zodiac sign.

Whether you’re a water sign, earth sign, air sign, fire sign, or somewhere on the cusp, this list has something for everybody.

The Birthdate Book $95 $100 5% OFF Buy Now 1

Birth charts provide a deeper understanding of yourself and those around you. The Birthday Book is a customizable, made-to-order book illustrating your birth chart with over 70 pages of detailed, astrological analysis.

Libra Zodiac Candle $18.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

Libra season is supposed to feel like a breath of fresh air (or a second wind, depending on your predicament). This hilarious candle perfectly encapsulates some of the more popular Libra traits: harmony, generosity and overthinking. Find more Zodiac candles here.

Glow in the Dark Constellation Blanket $29.95 $35 14% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Cozy up in constellations with this luminous blanket featuring all 12 star signs: Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Capricorn.

Zodiac Star Sign Socks $12 Buy Now 1

While you’re cozying up in a blanket, throw on a pair of zodiac star sign socks! The socks are made from a breathable, soft bamboo blend, and available in women’s sizes 6-9.

ASOS Mix-and-Match Astrology Pajamas $22 $26 15% OFF Buy Now 1

Need new pajamas? This set features an allover celestial print and a relaxed fit perfect for lounging around the house. These pajamas are only available in select sizes, but you can mix and match them with shorts or pants. Click here for another affordable, celestial option. If you’re willing to spend more money, check out the Karen Mabon Cropped Astrology Satin Pajama Set ($180).

Sephora Astrology Lip Stories Lipstick $5.50 $9 39% OFF Buy Now 1

A vegan lipstick with an astrological flare. This Sephora lipstick is available in multiple shades for each zodiac sign in satin, matte or a metallic finish. You can also find this lipstick on Amazon.

Astrology Coin Necklace (Cancer) $65 Buy Now 1

No matter your zodiac sign, jewelry is always a safe gift idea. Available in gold plated brass with cubic zirconia stones, this Astrology Coin Necklace measures 3/4 inches in diameter and 19-inch chain and comes in constellation of all 12 signs (Cancer is pictured above).

Greenline Goods Aries Stemless Wine Glass $17.98 Buy Now From Amazon 1

A perfectly affordable gift for water signs and other wine lovers, this astrology wine glass holds 15 ounces of liquid and prominently features the Aries constellation on the front and bottom of the glass and stars all over. If you rotate the glass, you’ll notice the other 11 constellations are featured as well. This adorable wine glass is available in any of the 12 zodiac signs.

Wishoney Astrology Necklace $7.98 $8.98 11% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Astrology necklaces tend to showcase astrological constellations or the zodiac symbol itself, like the design above. The necklace is made from alloy and gold with a stainless steel lobster claw clasp and features in the sign of Leo, but you can choose any of the other zodiac signs.

Astrology Card Deck $18.95 Buy Now 1

This astrology deck is perfect for astrology lovers, star gazers and anyone fascinated by the zodiac. Created by a professional astrologer, the set include 70 cards, an interactive birth chart and instructional booklet.

Scorpio Collegiate T-Shirt $45 Buy Now 1

Calling all Scorpios: here’s a T-shirt that puts your astrological sign on display. This women’s shirt is available at Revolve but in select sizes, click here for more zodiac shirts.

Pisces iPhone Case $78 Buy Now 1

A phone case for the sensitive but intuitive pisces. This Casetfy iPhone case is available in clear, black, kiwi, purple and bubble gum.

Capricorn Crystal Birthday Gift Set $19.99 $26.99 26% OFF Buy Now From Amazon 1

Know someone who has a birthday coming up? Give them a crystal box set complete with healing stones. The Capricorn set pictured above comes with six natural stones: Tiger’s Eye, Garnet, Red Jasper, Clear Quartz, Black Obsidian, and Green Fluorite.

Glow in the Dark Zodiac Art $35 Buy Now 1

How about an art piece? This glow in the dark zodiac art (measuring 5 x 5 inches) celebrates the uniqueness and beauty of each sign. The collection pictured includes Taurus, Libra and Cancer.

Ark Made Zodiac Crystal Aroma Therapy Spray $12 Buy Now 1

The Zodiac Aroma Therapy Spray is designed for every zodiac sign with special blends of essential oils and crystals to benefit your moon, sun or rising sign.

3D Crystal Sagittarius Figurine $25.99 Buy Now From Amazon 1

What zodiac signs lights up your life? This tiny, 3D structure showcases a crystal glass Sagittarius figure and measures 2 inches x 2 inches x 3.14 inches. The 3D design is available in any of the 12 zodiac signs.